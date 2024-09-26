A's Insult Fans With One Final Giveaway

The Oakland Athletics are planning to say thank you to their fans for the last five-plus decades of support at Oakland's Coliseum by reportedly giving them some of the most bootleg stadium replicas you've ever seen.

According to Athletics fan site @LastDiveBar, who has been extremely accurate and at the forefront of all things Athletics and disgraced owner John Fisher's plan to move the team from Oakland to Sacramento before residing in the team's new home of Las Vegas, fans will be receiving this pathetic miniature stadium replica as part of the team's final giveaway.

REPLICA STADIUM GIVEAWAY BEING CRITICIZED AS INSULT TO A'S FANS

I mean, just look at that thing, I've seen elementary kids do better during arts and crafts class!

The A's fanbase is understandably furious with the final ‘Forget You,’ to the fans, as many are calling the pitiful giveaway gift the ‘Cake Stadium,’ because it looks like someone at the local bakery who may have had a couple of drinks made a Coliseum cake.

Although the A's have not confirmed that this would indeed be the gift the team was planning on giving out, LastDiveBar told OutKick that they received it from an A's insider within stadium operations and "would never post something unless it was real."

TEAM TRYING TO GET FANS TO LEAVE EARLY?

If that wasn't enough, in a bizarre move, the Athletics released a statement that only 25,000 fans would be eligible for the "historic memento," from the team - but rather than give it to fans as they walked INTO the stadium, they would only be allowed to have it once they LEFT the stadium, with the replica giveaway beginning in the 7th inning.

That angered even more A's fans, who felt that this was just another shady way of owner John Fisher trying to force some fans to have to leave the game early and not say goodbye to the stadium or see the final out of the game, in order to get the limited edition piece.

The A's will move from Oakland, which they've called home since 1968, to Sacramento's Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple A River Cats, before eventually relocating to Las Vegas, presumably for the 2028 season.

One thing's for certain, if last night's viral videos of fans ripping seats out from the stands and cursing chants of Fisher, this afternoon's game is going to be a MUST-WATCH spectacle.