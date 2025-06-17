Shohei Ohtani Returns to Mound with 100 MPH Heat in One-Inning Dodgers Debut

LOS ANGELES — The wait was over, but Shohei Ohtani undoubtedly showed some rust on the mound.

All eyes were on the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way star as he returned to pitching for the first time since 2023. Facing the San Diego Padres’ formidable 1-2-3 lineup of Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez, and the ever-polarizing Manny Machado, there was a real chance Ohtani could’ve been shelled.

The result for the Dodgers’ $700 million star was somewhat subdued, though not without drama. Ohtani allowed consecutive base hits to Tatis and Arraez, setting up Machado for a sac fly that scored Tatis from third, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

READ: Shohei Ohtani to Pitch for Dodgers in Padres Series

The excitement surrounding Ohtani’s return was electric. Across the Southland, sports radio buzzed, declaring Monday a historic day in LA sports. Fans were finally witnessing Ohtani as a true two-way star, following his recovery from Tommy John surgery after signing with the Dodgers last year.

Now fully healed, the elite slugger-turned-pitcher took the mound after the Dodgers stunned the baseball world by announcing his return on Father’s Day. The euphoria from Sunday’s win over the Giants hadn’t even settled before the team revealed Ohtani’s surprise comeback.

Bypassing a traditional minor-league rehab assignment, he went straight to the majors — an unprecedented move.

Ohtani threw 38 pitches, including a 100.2 mph fastball, with 16 called strikes.

One controversial moment came during Machado’s at-bat, when a missed check-swing call drew groans from the Chavez Ravine crowd.

Despite the fervor, expectations for Ohtani’s pitching debut were tempered. The Dodgers capped his outing at one inning, hoping for two maximum coming into the game as a way of prioritizing caution.

Was it the most dazzling debut on the mound in Dodger blue?

Not quite, especially in trying to keep up with the electricity that comes with his at-bats. Entering Monday, Ohtani had 25 home runs, ranking third in Major League Baseball.

Dodger coaches noted before the game that they’d test Ohtani’s arm weekly, aiming to gradually increase his innings while keeping him at one to two per start to build his pitching reps safely.

Reliever Anthony Banda took over after Ohtani in the second inning, followed by Ben Casparius, in a bullpen game for LA.

All told, it was an average return to pitching for Ohtani.

His stuff was wild, but in his first outing with the expectations of playing for the Dodgers on his shoulders, Shohei managed a decent outing.

For Dodgers fans, plagued by a depleted pitching staff, that’s a result they’ll gladly take. The Dodgers beat the Padres, 6-3.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela