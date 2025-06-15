Shohei Ohtani’s Return: Dodgers’ Two-Way Star to Pitch Versus Padres in NL West Showdown

On Father’s Day, the Dodgers revealed Shohei Ohtani will take the mound just 24 hours later.

Shohei Ohtani is officially back as a starting pitcher, announced by the Dodgers on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced this bombshell news on Father’s Day, moments after a 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants in a rousing rubber match, delighting dads across the Southland.

Ohtani returns for Monday’s NL West showdown between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres, marking the long-anticipated return of MLB’s premier two-way star to the Dodgers’ pitching rotation.

Speculation about Ohtani’s return ranged from next month to a potential postseason appearance. Few predicted it would happen next week.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15:  Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers scores off a three run home run by Andy Pages #44 in the bottom of the fifth inning during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 27, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Japanese sensation has been recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, performed in September 2023 — his second such procedure, following a UCL repair on October 1, 2018. 

Ohtani began his throwing rehab with the Dodgers in late March 2024, after the team returned from the Seoul Series.

Ohtani’s career pitching ERA stands at an impressive 3.01 over 86 starts, a figure made even more remarkable by his historic 2024 season. As a designated hitter, he became the first player to hit over 50 home runs (54) and steal over 50 bases, earning entry into the exclusive "50-50 Club."

MARYVALE, AZ -MARCH 02:  Shohei Ohtani of Los Angeles Angels pitches during the practice game against Milwaukee Brewers on March 2, 2018 at the Maryvale Baseball Park in Maryvale, Arizona.  (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images)

The announcement was especially poignant for Ohtani, who became a father in April 2025.

Most relieved by the news have to be Dodger fans … fresh off a rough but modest outing by starting pitcher Dustin May.

The Dodgers' pitching has taken a beating in terms of healthy arms, and bringing back Ohtani pumps back much-needed enthusiasm for their rotation, currently led by Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.64 ERA).

Reports suggest Ohtani will pitch one or two innings. 

Given the 30-year-old’s relentless drive, he’ll likely aim for two.

Ohtani hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since 2023.

In just his first year of a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, Ohtani won the NL MVP as a designated hitter, helped the team secure the pennant and World Series, and fueled unprecedented excitement around baseball by joining the league’s Billion Dollar Team.

With the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani built a legendary reputation as a player who could launch 400-foot homers and pitch like a Cy Young contender. 

Yet, his inability to reach the postseason in Anaheim limited his spotlight. Joining the Dodgers has elevated him to a global icon, amplifying his stardom far beyond his already remarkable achievements.

Monday sets the stage for a dramatic day in Major League Baseball history that its fans could only have dreamed of. 

Will Shohei shine in his pitching debut?

