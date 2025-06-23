Sleeper Success: NBA Finals Game 7 Ratings Soar Amid Series' Historic Lows

Game 7 was great, the rest of the series ... not so much.

The NBA faced challenges with its small-market 2025 Finals, but the series ended on a relatively positive note, by the league's low standards. Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, where OKC clinched their first title, drew 16.53 million viewers on Monday — the most-watched Finals* game since 2019.

(*The last Finals Game 7 was in 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors, making direct comparisons a bit of a stretch due to the rarity of such high stakes.)

The stakes on Sunday were high as the underdog Pacers hoped to beat the Thunder and derail a historic year by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In the end, the Thunder ran away with it.

Overall, the 2025 NBA Finals averaged 10.26 million viewers per game, a 9% decline from 2024’s 11.31 million and the lowest since 2007. Games 1 through 3 averaged 8.95 million viewers, down from 12.4 million in 2022, 11.7 million in 2023, and 11.3 million in 2024.

Game 7 started strong but shifted when Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles in his right leg.

Despite Indiana leading 48-47 at halftime, the favored Thunder dominated the third quarter, outscoring the injury-hit Pacers 34-20. Without their star, Indiana struggled to keep pace and ultimately fell.

Early projections had warned of a ratings slump for the Thunder-Pacers matchup, as the league grappled with the absence of big-market teams to boost viewership.

Despite Game 7’s strong ratings, the NBA faces an uphill battle to sustain viewer interest with smaller markets in future Finals.

