Shilo Sanders Hints That His Next Opportunity May Not Be In The NFL

Could this be the end of the line for his football career?

It has not been the smoothest of offseasons for rookies with the surname "Sanders," as Shedeur Sanders managed to make the Cleveland Browns roster, but is significantly down the depth chart, while his brother, Shilo Sanders, is job hunting after getting cut by the Buccaneers.

It's unfortunate for Shilo. He joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent and seemed to start well, but didn't impress enough to make the 53-man roster. Something that certainly didn't help his cause? Getting ejected in the preseason finale with a roster spot on the line.

It's a tough blow, but to his credit, he handled the setback with grace and class in his first comments since news broke that he was back on the market.

In a video he posted to YouTube, the safety talked about what's next for him and was open and honest about the fact that whatever that is, it may not have to do with football.

"I’ll be talking to my agent and we’re waiting on the next opportunity," Sanders said.

"If that’s in the NFL, cool. But God has blessed me with a lot of talent to do things other than football. I feel like in every athlete’s life, there's a point to where the game ends for you."

Sanders admitted that he wasn't sure if he had reached that point himself or if there could be future opportunities in the NFL.

Otherwise, he has those talents of his to fall back on, which he said are music, acting, and modeling.

Later in the video, Sanders said that "God always has a plan" for him as he waits to see what's next.

It's got to be tough to follow in the footsteps of a dad who was one of the most talented athletes of all time, but hats off to Shilo for handling a tough professional moment like a champ.

Best of luck to him with whatever's next.