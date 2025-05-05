Sherrone Moore Expected To Be Suspended For Two Games Of Michigan's 2025 Season, But On Wolverines Terms

Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended for two games of the 2025 season as part of the self-imposed penalty by the school that is tied to the scouting scandal involving former assistant Connor Stalions.

This all stems from Michigan being served a notice of allegations for the whole ordeal that also saw Jim Harbaugh suspended multiple times during the 2023 season for his role in the Stalions saga, which was the talk of college football during the Wolverines national championship run.

In the notice of allegations against Michigan, the NCAA cited eleven violations, with six of them deemed to be Level I, which are considered to be the most serious. In regard to Sherrone Moore, his suspension is tied to the then assistant coach deleting a thread of 52 text messages in which he was communicating with Connor Stalions.

When news broke that there was an investigation into Stalions in October 2023, Moore allegedly deleted the messages in an attempt to hide any type of communications with the ‘ringleader’ of the advanced scouting scandal. While investigating the case, the messages were discovered when "device imaging" was used to find the deleted messages.

The first time Sherrone Moore was suspended came during the 2023 season-opener against East Carolina, which was part of a recruiting investigation that the NCAA was conducting on the Michigan coaching staff.

Sherrone Moore Expected To Be Suspended, But On Michigan's Terms

Now, Moore is expected to be suspended for two games of the 2025 season, but there is a kicker to this whole situation. The Wolverines head coach will not be suspended for the opening games of the season, but rather weeks three and four. Why would Michigan try to negotiate the dates for when its head coach would be suspended?

Well, the Wolverines will play Central Michigan and then Oklahoma during a two-game stretch in September of this upcoming season. It seems as though Michigan has negotiated enough with the NCAA that it will allow Sherrone Moore to coach against the Sooners, where he played offensive guard during the 2006 and 2007 seasons, while also graduating from the school.

This means that the head coach will not be on the sidelines for the Central Michigan, and Nebraska games. One of the biggest differences between Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore's suspensions is that the head coach will not be allowed to be involved in practices during those two weeks when the Wolverines are preparing for Central Michigan and Nebraska.

So, not only has the NCAA continued to put Michigan's head on a swivel for this entire ordeal involving Connor Stalions, but they are allowing Sherrone Moore to coach in what would be Michigan's biggest non-conference game up to that point in the season.

IF the NCAA was actually trying to send some type of message, they would not have allowed Michigan to dictate the terms by allowing them to coordinate when Sherrone Moore would serve his suspension.

All of this still needs to be officially approved by the NCAA's committee on Infractions, which is scheduled to take place in June.