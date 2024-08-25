Michigan Receives NCAA Notice Of Allegations, Two Days Before Connor Stalions Netflix Show Set To Premiere

The University of Michigan has officially received the long-awaited notice of allegations from the NCAA pertaining to the Connor Stalions ‘sign-stealing’ scheme that led to coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended for the final three games of the 2023 regular season.

According to Yahoo Sports, the NOA has not changed much since the first draft was produced by ESPN earlier this month.

The earlier draft that was released says that head coach Sherrone Moore could face a suspension for allegedly deleting text messages were sent to, and from, Connor Stalions when the investigation into the now former staffer first began. According to the initial draft, Sherrone Moore did end up providing the NCAA with the deleted text messages, which could lead to a Level-2 violation of NCAA rules.

Something that should be considered regarding Sherrone Moore is that the case stemming from NCAA rules being broken during the Covid-19 period has been finished. So, if Sherrone Moore is found to be guilty of breaking any new rules, this would lead to him being a repeat offender under the eyes of the NCAA.

Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was accused by the NCAA of not cooperating with the investigation, and faces serious punishment that would include a ‘Show-Cause’ penalty, which could have him facing an uphill battle in returning to the sidelines of college football, if he ever chose to. Now, the likelihood of Harbaugh returning to college football is pretty slim, based on him leaving for the NFL, while also detesting the NCAA.

Harbaugh has already received a four-year show-cause penalty and a one-year suspension from the NCAA for recruiting violations that occurred during the Covid era.

Toward the end of the 2023 season, the Big Ten issued a three-game suspension for Harbaugh that forced him to miss the Ohio State game, which the Wolverines ended up winning under interim head coach Sherrone Moore, who got the full-time job once Harbaugh departed for the NFL.

It should be noted that the initial draft that was leaked earlier this month did not say Jim Harbaugh knew about the sign-stealing scheme that Connor Stalions was running, along with interns. The allegations against Connor Stalions also state that he was on the sideline for a game between Michigan State and Central Michigan. The first draft also stated that Stalions failed to cooperate with the NCAA regarding the investigation.

Now, just five days before the Wolverines take the field against Fresno State, the school is once again dealing with scrutiny from the NCAA. As for Connor Stalions, Netflix is set to premier its documentary on the former Michigan staffer Tuesday.

Michigan Receives NOA Two Days Before Connor Stalions Netflix Show

If you were wondering if the timing of Michigan receiving the NCAA's documentary is curious, you'd be correct. We are two days away from Netflix releasing a documentary that centers around Connor Stalions, and judging by the trailer, it looks as though we will get his side of the story, or a bunch of excuses.

Stalions was also recently named defensive coordinator for Mumford High School, located in the Detroit area.

I would imagine the NCAA timed this perfectly, given that it would want its hard work released before Stalions is plastered all-over Netflix, giving his side of the story, which he did not give to the NCAA.

We will see how Michigan responds to the notice of allegations. It feels like we've been discussing this story for a decade, but it's only been just under a full year. As for punishments, that will most likely take some time, as Michigan has 90-days to respond to the NCAA.

So, this will certainly drag into the football season, while we wait to see what Stalions has to say on Tuesday night.

