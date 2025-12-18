Sherrone Moore Mugshot Released After Disgraced Former Michigan Coach's Arrest: PHOTO

Sherrone Moore was arrested on December 10th after Michigan fired him.

Sherrone Moore's mugshot has finally hit the internet.

The former Michigan coach lost his job in spectacular fashion after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Generally speaking, that'd be enough to ruin someone's day, but it only got worse once the Wolverines pulled the plug. He allegedly broke into the unnamed woman's home and went off the rails.

Moore was taken into custody on December 10th and ultimately slapped with a felony home invasion charge that carries up to five years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor breaking and entering—illegal entry (without owner's permission) – domestic relationship.

You can see the full redacted charging document below.

Sherrone Moore mugshot released.

There had been a fake mugshot floating around the internet almost immediately after Moore was taken into custody, but it was quickly debunked.

Well, the real one is out now. The Washtenaw County official website posted the official mugshot late Wednesday, and the former Michigan coach doesn't seem happy at all.

It's insane to think that this man was coaching against Ohio State in the biggest rivalry in college football just a few weeks ago.

Now, he's facing years in prison after being hit with incredibly serious charges. I'm not sure that we've seen a fall from grace like this in modern college football history.

Of course, Moore is innocent until proven guilty in court, and that's a system we should all be thankful to have.

