Shedeur Sanders Had A Very Fair Reason He Didn't Want Dad Deion To Come See Him At Browns' Camp

Shedeur didn't want the old man to see him not get first-team reps.

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is looking to get through his first NFL training camp with as few distractions as possible. That endeavor is easier said than done given his last name, but he's doing all he can to make it a reality, which includes telling his Hall of Fame father to stay away.

While a son telling his father not to come see him practice in an NFL uniform may come across as harsh, Shedeur's head and heart were in the right place.

Deion Sanders broke down his son's request during a recent sitdown with fellow Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

"Shedeur told me not to come," Sanders told Irving. "Let’s get that out. He didn’t want me to come. He [was] like, ‘Dad, I’m getting three or four reps at practice. I don’t want you seeing that. I’m not where I need to be. Let me get where I need to be.'"

Sheduer has yet to receive any first-team reps during Cleveland's training camp, and him saving his old man a trip when all he could see was a pass or two out of his son's hand makes all the sense in the world.

The rookie signal caller did turn some heads during camp Monday, however, by reportedly going 9 for 9 through the air and tossing two touchdowns. Shedeur's two touchdown tosses were the only scores for the offense during Monday's session.

Shedeur's flawless practice was far from the most important news to come from the Sanders family Monday, as Deion announced that he is now cancer-free after being diagnosed with bladder cancer and battling the illness for the last four months.

Deion Sanders Is The Perfect Person To Share Profound Message Led By Faith After Battle With Cancer

Deion saw a urologist following a scan in April and was diagnosed with a bladder tumor at the time. Doctors removed the tumor through a procedure. The Colorado head coach also made the decision to have his bladder removed during the procedure, which he dealt with a catheter, along with bags attached to his hip.