Shedeur Sanders Survives Second Start But Browns Remain Pointed Toward Drafting A Franchise QB

Look folks, the Cleveland Browns are going to be looking to draft a potential franchise quarterback next April. This isn't a guess, it's a virtual lock because Shedeur Sanders may eventually become a nice quarterback and all, but nice quarterbacks need things.

They need help. They need experience. And they need competition if they're ever going to improve.

Which is what Sanders will get next season.

Sanders: ‘I Ain't Play Well'

And how do we know this? Because Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick, is not a prodigy. Not special in that he can lift other players to heights they cannot typically reach alone. He's … solid.

Like he was Sunday when the Browns lost and Sanders told you how he feels about his performance.

"By wins and losses, obviously we lost, so I ain't play well," Sanders said, his grip on reality surprisingly strong.

So bank it: The Browns, with two first-round picks to go shopping for that potential franchise quarterback, are going to use one of those or perhaps both (in a trade up scenario) to find that special guy.

That isn't an insult for Sanders. It's not disrespectful.

It is simply reality.

Stefanski: Got To Play Better

And you're thinking maybe that reality flows counter to the media narrative last week that insisted Sanders has a chance to play himself into starting the entire rest of the season and convince the Cleveland brain trust – assuming it's the same one next spring – that he should be the guy long term.

But here's where you can trust the narrative or your eyes – the ones that say Sanders merely earned another start next week but nothing else.

No grand crown as the starter the rest of the year. Or anytime beyond.

Coach Kevin Stefanski, who announced Sanders starts next week, stopped short of proclaiming Sanders has earned anything beyond that next start.

"I'm not going to get into all that," the coach said. "We all just have to play better."

Sanders Loses First Home Start

Sanders won his first start at quarterback last week. That inspired those reports about the rest of the season and beyond. But his return to Earth on Sunday in losing his first home start inspires this report:

Everyone pump the brakes.

This was how Stefanski, looking tired and weathered in this losing season, evaluated Sanders without the benefit of film study:

"Yeah, I'd have to look it," he said. "He's battling like all the guys are battling."

If that doesn't sound like a resounding endorsement for 2026 it's because it surely is not.

And Sanders seems to agree with the evaluation.

"Yeah, nothing to feel good about, doesn't feel good at all to be here in front of you all and not on top," he said. "But that's what comes with it."

Not A Problem, But Not A Solution

Again, Sanders wasn't the Browns' big problem Sunday. He missed one shot that would have been a touchdown while completing 16 of 25 passes for an unremarkable 149 yards. He did throw a TD pass, so that's good.

But he didn't do anything special. He didn't lift his team.

"I just got to be better," Sanders said. "Overall, I got to be able to rally everybody together."

Maybe some other game. Maybe next year when he's locked in a quarterback competition with the quarterback the Browns will definitely bring in to be the franchise guy.