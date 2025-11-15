Sheduer Sanders Gifts 7-Year-Old Fan Signed Jersey, Reaction Is Priceless

Has there been a backup quarterback who has created more headlines than Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders?

Seriously. The guy has yet to make an NFL start, and analysts everywhere are hemming and hawing for Cleveland to start him as soon as possible. Of course, their case is helped by the fact that Dillon Gabriel stinks, but the obsession has been weird.

Unsurprisingly, Sanders was in the news cycle again this weekend, but this time, it was for a more heartwarming reason.

A 7-year-old Browns fan named Juju recently said in a social media post shared by his mom that he would want to make a TikTok with Sanders. Now that’s certainly a long shot, but a kid can definitely dream.

While Juju didn’t get that specific wish, Sanders did deliver an unforgettable memory to his young fan.

On Friday night, Juju’s mom posted a video of him receiving an autographed jersey from Sanders, and let’s just say the kid was elated.

What a cool moment. I wish every sports fan had the same level of joy when rooting for their teams as Juju did when he got a Browns jersey. That jersey is going to be a prized possession of his well into his adult years. Maybe by then, the Browns will become competent.

Good on Sanders for going the extra mile to show who he is. He’s now proving that his actions speak louder than words, especially considering that sometimes in interviews he doesn’t use any words .

If you can’t make an impact on the field, you can make an impact in the community, and Sanders understands that to a tee.

