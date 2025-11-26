Shedeur Sanders Addresses Rumors Of Being 'Sabotaged' By Browns Head Coach

Shedeur Sanders made his first official NFL start with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and was solid, if unspectacular. Though after the brutal performance against the Baltimore Ravens several weeks ago, it was a dramatic improvement.

Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes on his way to throwing for 209 yards. The 23-year-old rookie also added a touchdown, and had an impressive deep throw to Isiah Bond for a 52-yard gain. There were some negatives, though, including a second-quarter interception, the middling completion percentage against a bad opponent, and taking a sack.

Still, Sanders helped lead his team to a rare win.

As a result, head coach Kevin Stefanski named Sanders the starter for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, even though Dillon Gabriel will be available out of the concussion protocol. None of this has stopped Sanders' supporters from acting as though he's being unfairly handled by the organization.

He was asked about it at a press conference this week, and for a player who's struggled to handle the media at times, handled it about as well as he could.

Shedeur Sanders Shuts Down Reporter Over ‘Sabotage’ Question

"Your supporters out there say that Kevin Stefanksi was sabotaging you," the reporter said.

Sanders shot back: "So you just wanna start trouble, huh?"

Stefanski and the team have faced some legitimate criticism over how they've handled Sanders' development, including pulling him for a two-minute drive in the preseason. But it's absurd to say that he's been "sabotaged" by his team when the Browns have every reason to hope he turns into a superstar.

He kept going, saying that he's been "happy" to be in Cleveland and playing under Stefanski.

"Well, what people do outside the building isn’t really in my control, it’s not in my power, so, you act like I go out there and tell ’em to do whatever, that’s not nothing I can control, or nothing I can do," Sanders added. "Overall, I’m just happy to be here. Coach Stefanski’s been coaching since I got here and been doing a very great job with everything that’s going on."

"He tells me what I need to do on and off the field. We’ve definitely grown, our relationship and everything has grown," he continued. "I’m just thankful to be here."

That's the obvious answer, and it's the right one. Accusing your coach of "sabotaging" you and your development is the fastest way to never play again. Not to mention that, again, the Browns have every incentive to hope that Sanders becomes their starting quarterback. The single most valuable commodity in football is a young, star level quarterback. And the Browns drafted two QB's with the hope that one of them will turn out to be exactly that. While Gabriel's been solid, he's hardly locked the job down.

Neither has Sanders, but for a Browns team that's already effectively eliminated, this is the time to evaluate what Sanders can do. At least he didn't get in the way.