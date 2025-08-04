Shedeur Sanders Opens Up About Dad Deion Sanders' Cancer Diagnosis

The Browns rookie QB spoke from Browns training camp about staying mentally focused and why a visit from Coach Prime would be more distraction than motivation.

Shedeur Sanders spoke publicly Monday for the first time about his father Deion Sanders’ cancer diagnosis, revealing how the family stayed connected and focused while navigating the news.

Last month, Deion announced that doctors had discovered a cancerous tumor in his bladder. The Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach said his bladder was removed and that he is now "cured." Deion also admitted he initially kept the full diagnosis from his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, so they could focus on the start of their NFL journeys.

Now competing for a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster, Shedeur explained his approach to dealing with his dad’s health scare.

"I would say it's definitely staying focused mentally," the 23-year-old said. "Dad, he's one person that, he'll handle his, we'll handle what we gotta do. It was something that we really ain't need to have no formal conversation about, because it was like, 'Y'all need to focus on what y'all need to focus on. Y'all can't sit here and feel sorry for me.' ... We all knew because our family be talking in group chats and everything."

Now in competition with veteran Joe Flacco, rookie Dillon Gabriel and an injured Kenny Pickett, Shedeur said he’d prefer Deion hold off on visiting Browns training camp.

"I don't want him coming to see me right now, because I want to get to where I want to go then for him to see me," Shedeur said. "I don't want him to come and see me, get a couple reps and, you know, he's cheering like a good dad. Like, nah, you can't be proud of me right now. I gotta get to where I'm going, and I know it's a lot I got to do to get there.

"I just want everything that I'm doing… just focus on this time, and I don't want no distraction. Because we know, with the media, we know how everybody would take it and take away from the team, just from him being my own dad showing up. So, you know, it's a gift and a curse at the same time."

The Browns open their preseason Friday against the Carolina Panthers.