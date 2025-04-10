Shedeur Sanders Joins Caitlin Clark With Exclusive Panini Card Deal

Panini has signed Shedeur Sanders to an exclusive trading card deal despite the former University of Colorado quarterback not throwing an NFL pass yet.

"A legendary link up," the trading card company announced on its social media accounts on Wednesday. "We're honored to welcome Shedeur Sanders to the Panini family, and announce our exclusive autograph trading card partnership." The exclusive partnership comes after Panini signed Caitlin Clark last year, which needless to say, has been a massive success, with some of the Indiana Fever women's star basketball player's cards being worth more than $100,000.

IS SHEDEUR WORTH THE TRADING CARD HYPE?

"As a kid, I grew up watching my dad sign Panini trading cards – to know that I’m now going to have my own Panini trading cards and that kids are going to want to collect mine, is a blessing," Sanders, who is the son of NFL great Deion, said in a statement.

It's unclear how much Shedeur signed for, however Clark received more than $1 million for Panini to own her exclusive memorabilia rights.

Of course, memorabilia and especially the trading card world can be a gamble at times. Many times athletes do not live up to their hype or even worse, become injured. (Zion Williamson, anyone?)

However, every once in a while, the bet pays off as it clearly did with Caitlin Clark and for an 11-year-old kid from California, who opened a pack of Topps Chrome Baseball trading cards and pulled a rare, 1-of-1 Paul Skenes autographed jersey card. Last month the boy auctioned it off for more than $1 million on Fanatics.



With the NFL Draft just two weeks away on April 24, and Sanders being one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in this year's class, with a projected draft value of even going as high as No. 2, Panini clearly sees an upside with the exclusive deal now before Shedeur is even a part of the NFL.

Some on social media however, don't share the same sentiments, with some predicting that Shedeur is going to be a bust and not worth the hype.

In the end, it's up to Shedeuer Sanders to do what he needs to do to make himself, Panini and the unsuspecting random fan that ends up pulling a rare card of his, a lot of money.

