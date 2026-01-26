Shaun White Jumps Over Shane Gillis During Central Park Snowstorm: WATCH

The retired Olympic snowboarding legend took advantage of some down time during a winter storm in NYC.

We all have to find something to occupy our time during this winter storm. And for Shaun White, that means pulling off snowboarding stunts in front of a captivated audience in Central Park.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist took advantage of Sunday’s snowstorm in New York City by strapping into his board and sending it off a makeshift jump in the park. Naturally, a crowd gathered 'round.

Among those watching were Shane Gillis and Chris O'Connor. So they became part of the show, too. The comedians sat at the base of the jump with a couple of cold beers as White launched cleanly over them.

Now 39 years old, White is officially retired from professional snowboarding. His last competitive run came during the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where he finished fourth. But Sunday's antics made one thing very clear: the man still has it.

While his days of Olympic competition are over, White is far from done with the Winter Games. He's set to serve as an expert analyst for NBC's coverage of the upcoming Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

"This is all an exciting time for me, from announcing and being a part of the Olympics in this new way," White said, via Olympics.com.

White said he's looking forward to taking in as much of the Games as possible now that he doesn't have to focus solely on snowboarding.

"I am excited to take it all in. See the different events like ice skating, skiing, half pipe, big air, obviously snowboarding, he said. "I’m just going try to see everything honestly. That’s my goal."

But perhaps the best part of White's Olympic plans has nothing to do with the Games themselves.

"I’m trying to get Snoop. Snoop on a snowboard is my goal," White revealed. "We need him on the board, and I’m going to try to do that."

Snoop Dogg, of course, will be returning for his role in the NBC coverage of the Olympics. And judging by how things went in Paris in 2024, getting Snoop on a snowboard probably won't take much convincing.