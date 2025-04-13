Shaq's UFC 314 Clash with Influencer Adin Ross Sparks Legal Threat

An NBA legend might face legal trouble after a heated moment at UFC 314 on Saturday.

Shaquille O'Neal — the iconic center for the Lakers and Magic, and part-time DJ — attended the star-studded fight night at Miami’s Kaseya Center and appeared to have a tense run-in with controversial online streamer Adin Ross.

Footage captured by Ross shows O'Neal staring him down, mouthing what seemed like threats, with the K-word (kill) apparently thrown in by Shaq, with a slashing-throat gesture.

The two have clashed before, with Ross previously taking jabs at O'Neal online. While O'Neal’s remarks may have been more noise than genuine intent, the exchange could have consequences.

According to the Daily Mail, Ross is considering legal action, hinting at a lawsuit on Instagram Stories. Captioning the video of O'Neal, Ross wrote, "@shaq, please do it, I can’t wait to sue."

Shaq was all smiles at the event, except when clashing with Ross.

Ross has faced heavy criticism for his own antics, skirmishing with fans and figures like Shaq on the internet. He has 22.9 million followers across his social platforms.

O’Neal also turned heads by warmly greeting President Trump. Big Don's team-up with Big Diesel was a slam dunk for UFC fans.

