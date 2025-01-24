Shaq and Charles Barkley Get In Verbal Spat Over Jimmy Butler

It was Shaq versus the rest of the Inside the NBA team on Thursday, as the big man found himself all alone thanks to his arrogant and ridiculous take supporting Jimmy Butler.

On Wednesday, the Heat announced that they would be suspending Butler once again for his lack of commitment to the team, after he missed the team plane for their latest road trip. This comes after telling reporters just a few weeks ago that he wanted to be traded and doesn't have any love for basketball while he's playing with Miami. Butler is being paid $48 million this year alone in guaranteed money, but Shaq says that shouldn't give him any reason to try harder in Miami.

"All I’ve done for you guys, you don’t want to give me an extension? So now human nature kicks in. You don’t want me, I don’t want you." Shaq began in his wild defense of Butler.

SHAQ BELIEVES PLAYERS DON'T HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO PLAY

"You still have to be professional… you can't not show up to work," Barkley shot back, to which O' Neal responded, "why not?"

Shaq continued on with his asinine and arrogant points in what became an over 4-minute heated debate, not realizing that his argument is EXACTLY why people are tuning out the NBA - the players simply do not give a damn about the fans or anyone but themselves.

Meanwhile, a hard-working father saving up money to take his son to see his favorite basketball player, only for him to sit out because of "work load management" or, in Butler's case, "unhappiness," is the one that gets screwed in the end. Do you think he's really going to care about Butler's hurt feelings as he still makes $50 million, while the father is driving him with a kid crying in the back seat because Kevin Durant sat out because he wanted a night off?

Despite Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith all ripping Shaq with valid points, they were about as effective as Shaq at the free throw line during his playing days.

"We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee," the Heat said in a statement.

With Shaq's latest take, some viewers are thinking that maybe Shaq should do the same.