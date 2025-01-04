Miami Heat Put Jimmy Butler On Trade Block After He Lost 'Joy' Playing For Team

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler talked the talk, and now he may be walking the walk, as the team has reversed course and decided to open up trade talks.

On Thursday, Butler told reporters that he had lost "the joy" of playing basketball in Miami while adding that he "wasn't sure" if he'd be able to find it in Miami again.

The result? A nice seven-game suspension just days after Miami Heat President Pat Riley said he had no intention of trading their star guard!

BUTLER HAS CAUSED PREVIOUS DRAMA WITH PAST TEAMS LIKE THE BULLS

"I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball… Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon," Butler said after he scored nine points in Thursday's game against the Pacers. "I'm happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win, and right now I'm not doing it."

Butler - who has previously been known to wear his emotions on his jersey, if you would, by making sure that EVERYONE knows when he is unhappy with a team (especially if they're not a legitimate playoff contender, which the Heat aren't with a record of 17-15), clearly had enough this past week. He was benched in both Wednesday and Thursday night's 4th quarters for what the team felt was a lack of hustle.

"We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks," the team said in a statement Friday. "Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team."

Meanwhile, the Players' Association said that they felt the suspension was "excessive," which is interesting considering that Butler literally said he's not having fun anymore with the sport that he is getting paid tens of millions of dollars for, including a $47+ million option next season.

It appears that Jimmy Butler has gone full-on Emo Jimmy with not only his appearance - in which he made up his hair and played pop punk music during last year's team media da - but also his current stubborn emotions, as he demands to be traded.

With the NBA trade deadline a little over a month away (February 6), it's believed that possible suitors could include the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies.

That is, if a team is even willing to put up with Jimmy's attitude.