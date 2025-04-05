Shaq Defends Himself And Charles Barkley While Ripping LeBron

Despite what LeBron James continues to claim, some of the NBA's greats are calling his bluff about today's level of competition being better than in previous eras.

The latest Hall of Famer to call LeBron out on his BS was Shaq. Anyone who has seen Shaq on TNT's Inside the NBA program knows that he hasn't been holding back whatsoever in recent years. But earlier this week, he took things to a whole new level on his own podcast, where he just let it RIP on LeBron and today's players.

The biggest gripe that Shaq has with James is that he is only as dominant as he is because the league has become "ridiculously soft."

"Back before I played, it was crazy… People get mad. It’s just a product of what I see…I’ve seen what greatness is. Been there. "I don’t see that all the time over here," Shaq began his verbal takedown of the NBA's all-time scoring leader.

"You want me to give these MFers the same props you’re giving them? That’ll never happen. "You can call it hate if you want," the 4x NBA Champion continued.

"You ain't f'n great," because I'm great [and know]!"

SHAQ DEFENDS BARKLEY

Shaq then went on and defended himself and Charles Barkley, who have been ridiculed by some including Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, even saying that they're ruining the game with their constant criticism of the league and things like load management.

"You know people say Charles and I are ruining the game because of the way we're talking about the product. Well, the product's sh*t!"

"Show me greatness!" "[Fans] pay a lot of money for their favorite player's shoes… [for what]?"

SHAQ AND BARKLEY ARE WREAKING HAVOC

Honestly, is there anything better than Shaq and Barkley being the tag team of destruction in the NBA on a weekly basis? They truly don't give a "you know what…" and it's absolutely hilarious, because much of what they say is raw, honest, truth.

Just ask Ben Simmons, who woke up this morning probably to a ton of unfortunate tweets that he wasn't expecting, after Shaq eviscerated him and even called for him to be ARRESTED for stealing money from the Clippers organization by barely playing and constantly being hurt!

"Ben f'n Simmons! That MFers needs to be arrested!" Shaq exclaimed.

"$250 million contract for that sh*t? He's robbing people!"

Never change Shaq, never change.

