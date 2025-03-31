Shannon Sharpe Tears Into ‘Nasty’ Kim Mulkey For Snapping At Reporter After Loss In Elite Eight

Shannon Sharpe ripped into Kim Mulkey on Monday after an interaction between the LSU women's basketball head coach and a student reporter went viral.

The Tigers were eliminated from the Tournament on Sunday, losing to top-seeded UCLA. After the game, KLSU Sports' Jayden Smith pointed out to Mulkey that this was her team's second-straight loss in the Elite Eight.

"Is that terrible or is that good?" Mulkey asked.

Smith responded, "terrible."

"How many Final Fours have you played in?" she asked him.

This is the sort of snark the media have come to expect from Mulkey, but the Hall of Famer still took a lot of heat for getting snippy with the young reporter.

And while I'm certainly not defending Mulkey, it's worth noting the clip that went viral didn't show the full interaction. After this exchange, the four-time national champion head coach gave Smith a playful wink — something that was clipped out of the original video that circulated on Sunday night.

Shannon Sharpe Is No Fan Of Kim Mulkey

Regardless of context, Sharpe laid into Mulkey on his Nightcap podcast with Chad Johnson. Johnson urged his co-host to have some empathy for the coach since LSU had just lost the game and emotions were high.

"Has she not lost a game before?" Sharpe replied. "I mean, Ocho, he didn’t even get a chance to finish the question. He’s asking, ‘Coach, this is the second time you’ve been eliminated.’ And for you to snap back and say, ‘Well, how many Final Fours have you been to?’ Really?"

Johnson then argued that Smith's question was worded poorly, but Sharpe wasn't having it.

"Kim Mulkey has been nasty for a very long time," Sharpe replied. "And she’s gotten away with this type of behavior because she is a national champion-winning head coach. She has a history of doing this, the same thing with Bobby Knight. Bobby Knight had a history of bad behavior, but because he was a national champion-winning head coach, you excused said behavior. Remember, people excuse behavior if you win, if they like you.

"Kim Mulkey has been nasty for an extremely long period of time. If this is unacceptable for an athlete to say, ‘Well, how many times have you caught a pass in the NFL?’ ‘How many times have you scored a basket in the NBA?’ ‘How many times have you struck somebody out?’ That would be unacceptable. This is unacceptable from Kim Mulkey."

The Hall of Fame tight end concluded his rant by explaining that Mulkey needs to set a better example for her players and that the media need to start holding her accountable.

Shannon Sharpe isn't the only one to chide Mulkey for her behavior in the post-game press conference. On Monday's episode of First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called her "very, very rude" and "condescending."