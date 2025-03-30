Remember Kim Mulkey? She's Still Insufferable Toward Media After A Loss

LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey was in rare form during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

The No. 3 seed Tigers were playing in an Elite Eight matchup against the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins in Spokane, WA. After four tight quarters, the Bruins emerged victorious by a score of 72-65. Gabriela Jaquez led the Bruins with 18 points , and Lauren Betts had 17.

However, it was what happened after the game that stands out more than anything on the hardwood (which is unfortunate) and it was all courtesy of Mulkey.

A guy named Jaden Smith from KLSU Sports (an LSU-affiliated radio station) was beginning to ask a fair and non-threatening question. He started his set up by mentioning that this was the second year in a row that LSU was eliminated in the Elite Eight, which is a verifiable fact.

However, Smith never got past the setup, because as soon as he mentioned that (once again) factual statement, Mulkey decided to humiliate him in front of the rest of the press.

"Is that terrible or is that good?," Mulkey said with a boatload of snark.

Smith responded by saying "terrible," but given how the rest of the conversation went, it sounded like he was being sarcastic and matching her demeanor.

That’s when Mulkey, always willing to attack a reporter for no reason, responded by saying:

"How many Final Fours have you been in?"

Come on, are we serious?

If she could be half as gracious in defeat as she was ecstatic in victory, then she’d be a respectable coach. Alas, she just can’t stop herself from being a temperamental snob in interviews.

Thank goodness we won’t have to deal with her anymore until next season.