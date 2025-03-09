Reporter Shares Very Important Context After Getting Called Out By Kim Mulkey For Eating A Mozzarella Stick

Death, taxes, and not knowing Kim Mulkeuy's next move are three guarantees in life.

Mulkey is one of the most passionate coaches in the history of college basketball, and the fact that she only moves to the beat of her own unique drum is what makes her so polarizing to many. Whether you are her biggest fan or her biggest hater, there is no denying that she keeps things incredibly entertaining.

Mulkey, who was away from her team for most of the week dealing with a personal matter, stayed very much on brand following LSU's loss to Texas in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

Shortly after sitting down on the stage inside the press area, Mulkey noticed a group of people off to the side eating. With a concerned look on her face, she asked, "Are those media over there, or are they just eating?"

While her question seemed a bit tongue-in-cheek, the look on her face made it seem like she was genuinely confused about what was going on.

It turns out that Lulu Kesin was the reporter who caught Mulkey's attention, and she wasn't about to let the LSU head coach get away with the strong accusation of reporters housing food in the middle of press conferences, which is obviously disrespectful and strange.

Kesin, a reporter for Greenville News who covers South Carolina, obviously heard Mulkey's comments and had the wherewithal to take a picture of her vantage point of the situation. While she was able to see the stage, she was very much not in the traditional press conference area closer to where Mulkey was sitting on stage.

Kesin, who was not there to cover LSU, was simply enjoying some weird pink drink and a few mozzarella sticks. She also showed off her veteran abilities by eating the mozzarella sticks with a fork so she could save her fingers and keyboard from getting covered in grease.

This will certainly be a moment Kesin won't ever forget, just casually being put on blast by Kim Mulkey in the media room for eating a cheese stick.