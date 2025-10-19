Shades Of 2007? Or Something Even Crazier This College Football Season?

2007 could end up looking like a PBS documentary on women's suffrage by comparison.

Default on your subprime mortgages and bust out your iPod touches, because it's time to party like it's 2007.

Hang out with any college football fan worth his or her salt, and just the mere mention of that fabled year is bound to elicit a response of pure nostalgia and reverence.

It was, to date, the zaniest college football season on record, with an insane 62 ranked teams losing to unranked or lower ranked teams throughout the entirety of the season.

It was another bloodbath this weekend, with nine ranked teams biting the dust.

We saw four top-ten squads get taken down by teams ranked lower than them, three of which were currently undefeated.

I feel sorry for the AP voters this Sunday morning.

Aside from all the unnecessary flak they'll be receiving (which includes people from this very site), they will have an absolute jigsaw puzzle on their hands trying to piece together which of these teams will slot where in their controversial poll.

Everything we thought we knew at the beginning of the season seems to be completely upside down.

Heisman hopefuls like Arch Manning and Cade Klubnik have completely pissed the bed throughout the first half of this year, while relative unknowns like Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Ole Miss's Trinadad Chambliss have emerged to take their places in the national discussion.

Penn State was a College Football Playoff lock to start the season, while many people had them winning it all in 2025 (well, not everyone).

Now, we are halfway through October, and the Nittany Lions have fired head coach James Franklin and are fighting for their lives just to become bowl eligible at this point.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, just when you think you know everything, college football happens and makes you feel like the biggest idiot in the room.

Instead of trying to forecast what comes next, we would all be smart to just sit back and enjoy the rest of the 2025 season.

We may not know where it will take us yet, but we can all be sure it's going to be one hell of a thrill ride, so buckle up and keep those hands inside at all times.