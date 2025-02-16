Seven More Massage Therapists Accuse Justin Tucker Of Sexual Misconduct

The allegations keep piling on for Justin Tucker.

Seven additional massage therapists have come forward, accusing the Ravens kicker of inappropriate sexual behavior at various spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area. This brings the total number of accusers to 16.

An initial report by The Baltimore Banner published on Jan. 30 cited six massage therapists who allege the star the NFL kicker exposed his genitals, brushed them with his exposed penis and left what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table after his treatments. Three more women came forward earlier this month before an additional seven recently shared their experiences.

DETAILS: Justin Tucker Denies Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct By Six Massage Therapists

The therapists claimed Tucker's behavior was so egregious they ended his sessions early or refused to work on him again. At some spas, management said they banned him from returning.

The new allegations largely match the previous ones, though did include two new details — that Tucker allegedly made intense eye contact while exposed and that he used his erect penis to move a sheet covering him.

All of these incidents allegedly occurred between 2012 (Tucker's rookie season) and 2016 (the year after he married his college sweetheart, Amanda).

Justin Tucker Denies All Accusations Of Inappropriate Behavior

Tucker put out a lengthy response after The Banner's initial report in which he called the claims "unequivocally false." The 35-year-old said he had never before been accused of misconduct or "acting inappropriately" with a massage therapist or during a massage.

"I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business."

Tucker then dismissed the report as "desperate tabloid fodder," claiming the journalists used sneaky reporting tactics, relied on speculation and deliberately "misconstrued events as nefarious (which were not)."

The kicker also clarified that he "would never intend to offend or hurt anyone, ever."

Tucker did not mention whether he would pursue legal action in the form of a defamation lawsuit against The Banner or his accusers.

The Ravens have said they "take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation," and the NFL has also acknowledged the allegations and said it will "look into the matter."

Tucker signed a four-year, $24 million extension with the Ravens in 2022.