Justin Tucker Denies Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct By Six Massage Therapists

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker denied allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior outlined in a lengthy investigative report by The Baltimore Banner on Thursday.



The report cited six massage therapists who allege the star the NFL kicker exposed his genitals, brushed two of them with his exposed penis and left what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table after his treatments at four different high-end spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area.

These allegations originally reported by The Baltimore Banner came after the outlet received a tip on Jan. 9 and began investigating. Multiple therapists told The Banner that Tucker's behavior was so egregious they ended his sessions early or refused to work on him again. At two spas, management said they banned him from returning.

"I’ve told people about this over the years, and they either act like it’s hot gossip or a joke," said one therapist who worked on Tucker in 2016. "But it was really degrading."

The six women, who said they did not know each other before being contacted during the paper's investigation, detailed Tucker's alleged inappropriate behavior.

"Five of the women said Tucker asked them to massage his pelvic region or inner thighs while he had an erection. Then they said he repeatedly wiggled his pelvis to remove the sheets, which fully or partially exposed his genitals," the report read.

"Two women said Tucker brushed them with his exposed penis. Three said, when they returned to the treatment room after Tucker left, they discovered a large wet spot on the massage table, which they strongly believed to be ejaculate."

These incidents allegedly occurred between 2012 (Tucker's rookie season) and 2016 (the year after he married his college sweetheart Amanda).

Tucker, Legal Team For Kicker Deny Claims Of Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

Tucker put out a lengthy response after The Banner's report in which he called the claims "unequivocally false."



His attorneys, Thomas A. Clare and Steven J. Harrison of the firm Clare Locke, denied the allegations of inappropriate behavior, calling them speculative and "impossible to prove." They also said Tucker had never been banned from the two spas in question and never ejaculated at a spa.

"Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described" by The Banner’s reporting, this legal team insisted. "Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim."

The lawyers also argued it is "unremarkable" and "not news" that someone's body might become exposed during a massage. But the therapists contend that Tucker's behavior was intentional — even after they took extra steps to repeatedly cover his genitals.

"I’ve had clients have inadvertent accidental erections, which is normal," one therapist said. "Trying to uncover and show it to someone is not OK and not normal."

While none of these massage therapists took their complaints to law enforcement, four are now being represented by Michael Belsky, a partner at the SBWD Law Firm, who specializes in sexual abuse and harassment cases.

"The allegations of exploitation that have come from my clients are voluminous, very similar and very troubling," Belsky told The Banner. "Each of my clients has expressed profound, long-lasting impact as a result of these allegations."

However, Tucker's lawyers directed The Banner's reporters to several other massage therapists, including three men, who had worked on the kicker in the past. Of the 11 the outlet reached out to, four responded, all describing positive experiences.

"I always found the relationship with him to be professional and platonic," said Martina Duncan, who recalled working with Tucker twice a week from 2016 to 2019. "The boundaries always stayed really clear as a client and therapist. .... Whoever is making these allegations is beyond what I’ve ever experienced."

Justin Tucker: The Allegations Are ‘Unequivocally False’

Tucker, in his response, said he had never before been accused of misconduct or "acting inappropriately" with a massage therapist or during a massage.

"I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business."

Tucker then dismissed the paper's report as "desperate tabloid fodder," claiming the journalists used sneaky reporting tactics, relied on speculation and deliberately "misconstrued events as nefarious (which were not)."

The kicker also clarified that he "would never intend to offend or hurt anyone, ever."

Tucker did not mention whether he would pursue legal action in the form of a defamation lawsuit against The Banner or his accusers.

An NFL spokesperson released the following statement on Thursday, per OutKick's Armando Salguero:

We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL. We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter. — NFL Statement on Allegations Against Justin Tucker

Justin Tucker, widely regarded as one of the greatest placekickers of all time, has played 13 NFL seasons — all with the Ravens. He currently holds the NFL record for longest field goal at 66 yards and career field goal percentage at 89.1%.

This is an ongoing story. OutKick will report updates as they become available.