A Serena Williams Comeback Could Be On The Way As Another Farewell Tour Might Be A Lie

I've had just about enough of these farewell tours that turn out to be nothing-burgers.

Elton John has been on one for like a decade, KISS finally (sort of) wrapped it up after about a quarter-century of farewells, and now it sounds like Serena Williams might be making a big return to competition after making the rounds a couple of years back.

The last time we saw Williams on the court was back in 2022. What was interesting about her big "retirement" tour was that she never used that word herself.

Then, in the years that followed, Williams spent her time being a mom, cutting a rug at the Super Bowl, and getting triggered by a cotton plant that some hotel had sitting in a vase.

But, at 44 years old, there are rumblings that one of the greatest female tennis players of all time could be making a return after her name was included in the International Tennis Integrity Agency's International Registered Testing Pool.

That's a lot of words to say. She's been added to the drug testing pool, which would allow her to return to action.

However, just because she has taken this step doesn't necessarily mean that a return is imminent.

"She has notified us that she wants to be reinstated into the testing pool," ITIA spokesperson Adrian Bassett told The Athletic. "I do not know if this means she is coming back, or just giving herself the option. All I can say is she’s back in the pool and therefore subject to whereabouts."

Wait… could this be history's first GLP-1-fueled comeback? Unless you count Amy Schumer, it might be!

READ: ICE CUBE, SERENA WILLIAMS AMONG THOSE BIDDING FOR NFL FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE

This would be fascinating to watch. It's always great to see a legend return to action, especially since the stakes are high and poor form could tarnish a legacy.

But I'm sick of being sold a false bill of goods with retirement tours. Sure, she didn't say it, but she also didn't say, "Hey, guys, I'm not retiring; calm down" when everyone was showing up to see her possible last match.

That said, best of luck to Serena if she gets back to action… let's all just make sure we're doubly sure if she says she's retiring again.

Fool me once…