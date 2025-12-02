Skinny Amy Schumer Makes Bold Claim After Deleting All Of Her Fat Photos Off Instagram

Amy makes up some story about how she lost a bunch of weight to save her life

Do you believe her?

Weeks after deleting her fat photos from Instagram, actress Amy Schumer, 44, is opening up about her recent weight loss. In one of the bolder claims from those who've shed pounds thanks to new diet drugs, Schumer wants her haters to know she didn't do it to look hot.

(Rumors are swirling Amy's about to get a divorce.)

Middle-aged woman loses a bunch of weight, she deletes all the fat photos and the divorce rumors start swirling. You guys have never heard this one before, right? Hell, there are probably hundreds of you who've had this happen in your lives.

Your wife starts hitting the gym, hires a personal trainer, she starts getting home later, missing dinner, deletes her fat photos, and the next thing you know, you're the asshole, and she's running off with the trainer.

Schumer swears that's not what's going on with her. Monday night, on Instagram Story, she unloaded a novel on her weight-loss journey. "I don't get Botox or filer [SIC]. I didn't lose 30 lbs I lost 50. Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary," Amy wrote. "I did it to survive(.) I had a disease (Cushing Syndrome) that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you but the Internet caught it and that disease has cleared."

Let's face it, the whole thing about shedding weight to save her life is a little dramatic from Amy. Don't take it from me. Listen to what she told the media in February 2024. "There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands," the actress told a media outlet. "I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy [which] was the greatest news imaginable," she added.

That was February 2024. She was healthy. Her words.

Look, the way Amy should handle this is to flat-out tell the haters to "f--k off," while noting that she is in her mid-40s, wants to feel hot again and maybe live in a way that wasn't possible when she was a tank.

But she's not allowed to say that because then her fat, miserable fans would attack her for wanting to be hot (to men who might find Amy attractive). Instead, she has to play the medical card so they'll back off.

It's sad. She even admits it's fun to be in a "hot" stage of life, but when you've lived for so long in the LIB world, you're not allowed to be hot or there will be rumors you're turning MAGA.

Like clockwork, Amy has gone as far as to even post videos lately complaining that she's being misgendered. That's a dog whistle to the purple hairs that she hasn't forgotten them. She's in too deep. She's stuck between two worlds and just can't tell the LIB lunatics to f--k off, she's ready to live like a hot chick who might be heading for a divorce.

Let go, Amy. Let your heart be free. Leave the fat era behind.