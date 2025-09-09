Senators Tease Hilarious Bobblehead Tied to Infamous Ridley Greig Slapshot Moment

Is an infamous Ridley Greig moment being commemorated in bobblehead-form?

We're inching ever closer to hockey season, and as such, teams are starting to drop their promotional schedules. But no team's promo slate caught attention quite like the Ottawa Senators.

Why? They might be dropping one of the funniest bobbleheads ever.

I always look forward to these schedules because they remind me of being a kid. I'd look through the Hershey Bears schedule and bug my parents to get tickets for games when they were giving out bobbleheads or golf balls or whatever.

That was at the peak of bobblehead giveaways, and I feel like those are coming back. If you flip through the Senators' schedule, you'll notice that there's a bobblehead giveaway Jan. 10 when the team hosts the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

You can see the silhouette of a player taking a slapshot, and that has people thinking it will be a Ridley Greig bobblehead giveaway.

That's because Greig was part of an infamous moment that happened during the 2023-24 season in which he put a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on ice by blasting a slap shot into an empty net to seal the win.

The Leafs, particularly defenseman Morgan Rielly, didn't like this one bit.

That's not exactly great sportsmanship, but it is objectively hilarious that he blasted a clapper like that from point-blank range.

Rielly was actually given a five-game suspension for jumping on Greig, which is a pretty hefty punishment.

Interestingly, the giveaway isn't for a game against the Leafs, but as The Hockey News points out, it's common practice for giveaways like this to come on nights when the team anticipates not selling out.

A game against Toronto in Ottawa? Those should sell out.

Those bobbleheads will be a hot commodity, and I think the Senators could be a team to watch this year. They were on the cusp of a playoff berth this past season, and are without a doubt a team on the rise.

One of their biggest problems? They play in a strong Atlantic Division with the Leafs, Panthers, Lightning, Canadiens, and maybe even the Bruins or Red Wings, who could be fighting for a playoff spot.

Sorry, Sabres fans; I think you'll need to wait a little longer.