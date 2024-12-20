Senators Brady Tkachuk Scores OT Winner After Getting Bloodied By Nasty High Stick

What a week it has been for Hockey Guy-ism!

Earlier this week, Edmonton's Zach Hyman got back on the ice after taking a deflected clap bomb to the nose, and now we've got Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators coming back from being a bloody mess to score an OT winner.

The Senators were on the road in Calgary to take on the Flames, and about halfway through the second period, Tkachuk caught a nasty high stick from Flames Mikael Backlund.

It was quick, but boy did that do some damage. Tkachuk was bleeding all over the place and actually ended up losing a tooth. As for Backlund, he was handed a 4-minute double-minor for high-sticking (pretty hard to argue that one).

But remember, this is an act of Hockey Guy-ism, so it's not like Tkachuk sat around icing his mug and waiting for the game to wrap up.

Nope. He got stitched up and got back on the ice, and it's good that he did.

This game went to overtime, and who better to pot the game-winner than Tkachuk (although, if you're a Flames fan you probably have an answer to that)?

The play stood, and what a celebration!

And if you thought Tkachuk was done having a night when the game went final, think again, because even with nine stitches and one less tooth than he started the game with, the Senators captain was chucking quality post-game lines left and right.

If the Senators aren't selling "Nine Stitches, One Tooth, Gong Show" and "Face For Radio" shirts at their next game (which actually won't be until January 9; the game against Calgary was the second of nine straight on the road) then I will be very disappointed in them.

The Senators — who look to be very much in the playoff hunt this season — have games against the Canucks and Oilers before Christmas but will get a pretty nice break over the holidays with their first game after Christmas coming against the Winnipeg Jets on December 28.

Unfortunately for Brady Tkachuk, I think some of that Christmas break will probably be spent in a dentist's chair.