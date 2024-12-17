Oilers Zach Hyman Gets Back in The Game After Taking Slap Shot To The Face

I make it my duty to document heroic acts of Hockey Guy-ness, and we got one on Monday night courtesy of Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman.

The Oilers hosted the Florida Panthers in a rematch of last summer's instant classic Stanley Cup Final.

About halfway through the second frame, Hyman — who had scored earlier in the period — was in front of the net when OIlers D-man Evan Bouchard unloaded a clap-bomb from between the blue line and the top of the circle.

That's a recipe for a good ol' fashion lamp-lighting, my friend… unless of course, the shot from Bouchard goes a little high and clobbers Hyman in the face, which it did.

That shot looked like it came off the blade a bit higher than Bouchard probably wanted, but it caught a deflection off of a Panther on the way to the net, and that's what sent it careening straight into Hyman's face.

He left the ice in a hurry — understandably — but, remember: I said we were documenting an act of Hockey Guy=ism and Hyman gave us one.

He could've taken the rest of the night off, but instead, Hyman bolted a fishbowl onto his brain bucket and hopped back on the ice.

His nose looked like Tom Wilson's cheek.

But what a warrior to get patched up and back out there.

I'm sure it wouldn't have mattered who the opponent was, Hyman would have tried to get back out there, but I'm sure having the Panthers in town offered a little extra incentive.

Unfortunately, despite Hyman's efforts, the Oilers fell to the Panthers 6-5.

The goal Hyman scored before taking that puck to the face was his 10 of the season through 26 games. Oilers fans will be happy to see him score because while That's not a bad scoring clip, it's nowhere near the pace at which he was scoring last season when he found the back of the net 54 times in 80 games.