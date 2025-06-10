Senator Tommy Tuberville Talks Riley Gaines-Simone Biles Feud And The Absurdity Of Men In Women's Sports

The fallout continues from Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles' bizarre decision to go on a legacy-destroying tirade on X aimed at OutKick's Riley Gaines, and now Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is giving his take on the issue at the center of it all.

Tuberville joined Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow on OutKick's Hot Mic on Monday, and talked about the issue of transgender athletes in women's sports — which happens a lot for something leftists would tell you doesn't happen — and what Republicans are doing in response.

"It's nonsense," the former Auburn University. "At least we've got a president now that believes the same way that we believe, that women's sports are for women and men's sports for men. You don't combine them. There's no reason to do that. We have two genders. We don't have 64 of them.

"But for some reason, the Democrats keep pushing this narrative of, 'Hey, you know that it's, it's only right to give everybody an opportunity.' Let me tell you something: that young guy that was pitching softball in [the Minnesota high school tournament], I mean, those little girls couldn't even see the ball come across. It was absolutely amazing. It was very, very unfair."

Tuberville went on to say that the Democrats — or at least the far-left fringes of the party — continue to push an agenda that will ruin women's sports.

"They're trying to destroy women's sports for some reason. Now, this is just the far-left Democrats. You just have the Democrats up here that they're scared to death of the far left part of their party, so they won't say anything. They keep their mouth closed. But at the end of the day, Good will win out on this."

Tuberville added that he has introduced three bills addressing the issue, none of which have been voted for by Democrats.

"So it's just a tough time for women's sports right now," the senator said. "I take my hat off to Riley Gaines. She's been a proponent out there, this young lady and gymnast — I can't remember her name, you know — it just she way off base.

"I mean, if you'd have put them a man, one of the top 50 in the world against her, that she won all these championships, she would be an also-ran, you know, you'd never even know her name. So they forget all those things," he continued. "And it's if you're if you're pro women, to me, that's the opposite of that."