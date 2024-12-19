Democratic Senator Dick Durbin Gets Eviscerated For Ridiculous Remark About Trans Athletes In Women's Sports

According to Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, the issue of transgender athletes in women's college sports isn't really an issue at all because there aren't enough biological men competing against women to impact things.

The Illinois Senator was among the many lawmakers who addressed NCAA President Charlie Baker on Capitol Hill this week. Durbin specifically asked Baker how many NCAA athletes there are and how many of those athletes were transgender.

Baker explained that there are about 510,000 NCAA athletes with 10 or fewer of them being transgender.

This led Sen. Durbin to react by sharing a post on X, formerly Twitter, telling the world to simply ignore trans athletes in women's sports because 10 just isn't a big enough number. He stated that we should all focus on ways to "actually improve women's sports" which mocks any female athlete who has been forced to compete against or share a locker room with a transgender athlete.

The 80-year-old's ignorant comments earned him quite the collection of replies from people who possess common sense dragging him for what he had to say.

Baker sparred with many lawmakers, ones that actually would like to see policy changed within the NCAA, including Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Hawley confronted Baker about the NCAA policy that states "transgender student-athletes should be able to use the locker room, shower and toilet facilities in accordance with their gender identity."

Baker responded by insisting athletes should cater to the transgender athlete, explaining that they have the option to find other accommodations if they are uncomfortable with it.

Baker also refused to initially agree that biological males have physical advantages over female athletes.

"There's not a lot of research on it, but it's certainly debatable," Baker said.