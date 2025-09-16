Sell High, Sell Low, HOLD Trade Candidates For Fantasy Football Week 3

Win or lose ... don't be mad at me.

Two weeks into the fantasy season, every savvy manager knows: now’s the time to stay the course — or pivot fast.

Whether you’re 2-0, 1-1, or 0-2, the window is open to make aggressive moves and shake up your roster.

Take the advice or roll the dice — the risk is yours.

RELATED: My First NFL Week 3 Bet Is Ugly: Vikings Over Bengals In A Battle Of Backup QBs

Me? I like to shake things up early.

It keeps the league on its toes, and more often than not, it leads to one thing: winning.

If you're looking to Buy High, Sell Low, or anything in between, here are a few names worth watching — whether they’re in your lineup or someone else’s team.

And just assume this is all PPR.

Sell High

Rhamondre Stevenson

TreVeyon Henderson hasn’t exploded out of the gate like many predicted, but Rhamondre Stevenson has held it down in New England.

Through two weeks, Stevenson’s been the clear lead back in an offense that’s been… chaotic. Drake Maye’s sophomore season hasn’t started smoothly, and Mike Vrabel’s first year as head coach hasn’t stabilized things either.

Still, Stevenson has produced decent rushing and receiving numbers — enough to revive some value. If you snagged him in the mid-to-late rounds, now’s the time to flip him for a struggling WR2 with upside, like Tee Higgins.

Ashton Jeanty

Yes, already.

The top rookie RB of the draft class hasn’t delivered much — and that’s exactly why it’s time to trade him. Jeanty has just 81 yards on 30 carries (2.7 YPC) and a single touchdown through two games. Even with Khalil Mack exiting early in Week 2, he couldn’t get going against the Chargers.

The Raiders leaned heavily on Geno Smith and the pass game, leaving Jeanty with three catches for just 1 yard. There’s talent here, but no clear role. Trade him now while the rookie shine still holds value.

Drake London

London has the tools and hype, but the box score remains underwhelming: 11 catches, 104 yards, and zero touchdowns. He’s getting targets, but the Falcons’ passing game looks shaky under second-year QB Michael Penix.

With Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts also demanding touches, London isn’t getting the consistency he needs to break out. Sell now while he carries WR2 perception — before a dud game knocks him down to FLEX territory.

Sell Low

A.J. Brown

Maybe the biggest panic-button player in fantasy right now. Drafted in the early rounds, Brown has returned just six catches for 35 yards through two games.

There are already whispers of a real-life trade, though the Eagles deny it.

Either way, it’s clear Devonta Smith is on his way toward being alpha in this offense.

At this point, Brown is dead weight. Sell low and move on before his name value vanishes, too.

Tony Pollard

Now in his second year with the Titans, Pollard still runs like an RB2.

The Titans' offense looks sluggish even under Cam Ward, and inevitably, Pollard is destined to be stuck in a committee (pending Tyjae Spears' return).

You could wait for a bounce-back — or package him now before the floor drops out.

Trying to land a WR1? Pair Pollard with a hot name and shoot your shot. Holding a fading RB2 is how fantasy seasons stall out.

George Pickens

Same player, new team.

The Cowboys brought Pickens in for big plays, but so far, he’s been complementary as a wideout, to a fault. Just eight catches for 98 yards? Not the high-upside WR2 we all expected, after two weeks.

Aside from one flashy grab, he’s done little — and the chemistry with Dak Prescott isn’t there yet. CeeDee Lamb and the run game are clearly the priorities.

If someone in your league still believes Pickens is a breakout waiting to happen, make that trade now.

Hold

Brian Thomas Jr.

Don’t panic-trade BTJ just yet.

After a rough Week 2 showing vs. the Bengals, reports surfaced that Thomas was playing through a wrist injury. Trevor Lawrence clearly didn’t care — he targeted him 12 times. That kind of usage is promising. If someone’s offering Calvin Ridley and Nick Chubb for him? Think hard. Otherwise, hold.

Travis Etienne

Etienne is quietly putting together a bounce-back season. After a disappointing 2024, he’s already halfway to last year’s rushing total — in just two games. He’s not flashy, but he’s consistent. If he fits your FLEX, hang on. If you’re deep at RB, now’s not a bad time to sell at value. Either way, solid draft pick.

Garrett Wilson

The Jets' offense is a mess — and that’s the only reason you’re not selling Wilson right now. He still flashes game-breaking speed and elite upside.

The production hasn’t come yet, but it will. Selling now would be locking in his floor, not his ceiling. Be patient — it’s not the right time to cash out.

Terry McLaurin

You didn’t draft McLaurin for upside — you drafted him for safety. He’s not winning you matchups, but he’s not losing them either. While Jayden Daniels tries to find his rhythm, McLaurin is the one steady piece in Washington’s offense. It’s not flashy. But it works.

Remember, play scared and finish mid. Play smart and aggressive? You’re making the playoffs.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela