Secretary McMahon Visits Massapequa High School, Announces Finding In School Mascot Probe

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has concluded her month-long probe into the New York Department of Education and the New York State Board of Regents (the Board) for banning Native American imagery from sports teams' logos.

On Friday, McMahon visited Massapequa High School (home of the "Chiefs") to announce that the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) found that the Board violated Title VI of the Civil Rights by issuing this ban.

According to an email obtained by OutKick, "The Title VI of the Civil Rights Act (1964) prohibits discrimination in federally funded education programs on the basis of race, color, or national origin."

The Board made this announcement in April 2023 , and at the time, it affected at least 133 schools across 55 districts.

However, McMahon has stated that her department will be taking legal action against the Board for violating the law.

"The Trump Administration will not stand idly by as state leaders attempt to eliminate the history and culture of Native American tribes," McMahon said in an email obtained by OutKick. "Rather than focus on learning outcomes, the New York Department of Education and Board of Regents has set its sights on erasing Massapequa’s history – while turning a blind eye to other districts’ mascots that are derived from or connected to other racial or ethnic groups. We will stand with the people of Massapequa until commonsense is restored and justice is served, and until New York comes into compliance with federal law."

Read: Tim Walz's Female-Hating State Just Watched A Biological Boy Humiliate A Bunch Of Softball Girls

OCR has given an ultimatum to the New York Department of Education and the Board to resolve their violations within 10 days or risk punishment from the DOJ. The requirements include:

Rescinding the part of the educational regulation prohibiting the use of Indigenous names, mascots, and logos by New York public schools

Issuing a memorandum to all Local Education Agencies informing them that they may adopt a name, mascot, and logo consistent with the requirements of Title VI

Issuing letters of apology to Indigenous tribes, acknowledging that the Board violated Title VI by discriminating against Native Americans and, through its implementation of the statewide policy, silenced the voices of Native Americans and attempted to erase Native American history.

"Secretary McMahon has distinguished herself both in the private and public sectors as a true leader," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "As Education Secretary, she continues to embrace innovative programs to better educate our children and to advocate for more parental inclusion in decisions regarding the education of our kids. We were delighted to welcome her to Nassau County today and grateful for her leadership in uplifting the rich culture and history of Massapequa."

President Trump posted his support for Massapequa on Instagram at the end of April, saying that he hopes the school’s history remains intact.

Massapequa seems to have rallied around the conflict, as four spring sports teams have reached the state finals or won titles.

"I think if it is our last year being a Chief, then it’s a good way to go out," 12th-grade softball catcher Sienna Perino said .

If McMahon has her way, it looks like it won’t be the last such year.