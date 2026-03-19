SEC Win Totals: Who's Too High, Who's Too Low?

Remember: it's never too early to start thinking about the coming college season!

We interrupt the start of March Madness to remind you that there is no such thing as an offseason in college football, and Vegas agrees, as it released its win totals for the SEC ahead of the 2026 season earlier this week.

Many "experts" have weighed in and prognosticated on whose win totals look the juiciest, so I figured I'd throw my hat in the ring and take a look at a few teams that I think will finish above or below their current win total.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

These numbers will fluctuate at the conclusion of spring practice, after summer, and even heading into week one.

Injuries will occur, depth charts will take shape, but it's fun to look at things with the data we have now and see who we like.

Remember: it's never too early to start thinking about the coming college season!

Too Low: Tennessee Volunteers (o/u 6.5)

There will be a lot of people who look at what the Volunteers lost this offseason and Sharpie them in for six wins, but I really think they go over in 2026.

Many fans are quick to forget, but head coach Josh Heupel didn't even have his starting quarterback, Joey Aguillar, until long after spring practice concluded, thanks to the contract dispute with Nico Iamaleava, and was still able to nail down an eight-win regular season.

As a matter of fact, Heupel hasn't gone under seven wins in his entire tenure in Knoxville, so there is some historical precedence to this pick, too.

When I look at the schedule, I see a navigable non-conference slate, considering the fact the Vols' toughest opponent, Georgia Tech, is losing their starting QB, RB, center, and an elite offensive coordinator in Buster Faulkner.

In addition to this, most of their toughest games are in the friendly confines of Neyland Stadium, so as of March, I'm a big fan of the Vols going over 6.5 wins.

Too High: Ole Miss (o/u 7.5)

Anytime you lose the best coach in the history of your program, you should be expected to take a step back, and Ole Miss having to soldier on without Lane Kiffin or offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. might mean a giant leap backward for the Rebels in 2026.

Couple that with the fact that both starting quarterback options (Trinidad Chambliss and Austin Simmons) are either no longer in Oxford or have their college eligibility in limbo, and I have a feeling Ole Miss slides back to mediocrity, at least for the immediate future.

As far as the schedule goes, the Rebels have their work cut out for them, opening against Louisville in a neutral site showdown in Nashville.

Ole Miss also has road games against Florida, Vanderbilt, Texas, and Oklahoma, as well as its SEC opener being a home game against its former coach and LSU.

Seven wins is on the table for Pete Golding and crew, but anything beyond that feels like a herculean task given the circumstances and schedule.

Too Low: Georgia (o/u 9.5)

Aside from a COVID-shortened year in 2020, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hasn't won fewer than 10 games since his first season in Athens.

When you also consider that he is getting an experienced starting signal caller back in Gunner Stockton along with the requisite talent that is always available at the University of Georgia, I just can't see the Bulldogs being less than a 10-win team.

They also have a manageable schedule – at least by SEC schedule standards – and arguably their toughest game, against the Oklahoma Sooners, is happening Between The Hedges.

Take the over here and thank me later.

Too High: Vanderbilt (o/u 6.5)

This win total feels a lot like recency bias, as last year was Vandy's first 10-win season in program history, and getting to six regular season wins has felt like a chore in any year besides 2025.

We still have to find out if the Commodores and head coach Clark Lea are actually poised to take a step forward or if they are just Diego Pavia merchants.

In his three seasons without Pavia under center, Lea is a paltry 9-27, while he's 17-9 with him as his signal caller.

There are other players aside from Pavia that you can attribute their success to, but I need to see it happen before I pull the trigger on the over for their wins.

The schedule isn't easy ether, as the 'Dores have a non-conference showdown against NC State, as well as a brutal conference schedule, opening with back-to-back road games at Auburn and Georgia, and closing with Alabama, at Florida, and Tennessee.

I'm having a very hard time finding seven wins on this 2026 slate for Vandy.

Too Low: LSU (o/u 8.5)

Of course, 8.5 is a relatively high win total for any first-year head coach in the SEC, but when you consider what LSU and Lane Kiffin have to work with as far as talent, there's a path to a fairly comfortable 9-3 record in year one.

The Bayou Bengals nabbed the top-ranked transfer portal class, including one of the best quarterbacks (Sam Leavitt), left tackles (Jordan Seaton), and edge rushers (Princewill Umanmeielen) available.

With three of the most important positions locked down, Kiffin will have a ton to work with in Baton Rouge.

The schedule won't be a cakewalk, with an opener against Clemson and road games against Ole Miss and Tennessee dotting their 2026 slate, but the Tigers get their two toughest conference games (Texas and Alabama) at home, and I trust Kiffin and Co. to at least get nine wins and be in contention for a playoff berth in year one.