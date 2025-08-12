2025 SEC Hot Seat Watch: Coaches Facing Make-Or-Break College Football Seasons

This is the time of year when anticipation has reached a boiling point, as the 2025 college football season has finally arrived. For some teams, the realistic chances of having a successful season are hit-and-miss, while others are hoping that they can build off last year and turn it into a spot in the college football playoff.

Unfortunately, for a number of fans, the mixture of excitement and also hesitation to expect much from their team is the unwavering emotion that comes with the territory when rooting for a team that has led you to feel this pit in your stomach of anticipation, as the 2025 season begins.

While there is always hope, plenty of coaches in the SEC are facing expectations of a turnaround season that most certainly could fall flat on the field this season. And, thanks to this new era of college athletics, filled with revenue-sharing and NIL for athletes, schools are going to be quicker to pull the trigger on finding a replacement if things start heading south in short order.

The reality is that athletic directors and presidents can no longer wait until the end of the season to make tough decisions, given that the transfer portal remains the same, along with the temptations that other schools will present athletes on the current roster.

So, with that in mind, let's take a look at which coaches are facing the most pressure to win in 2025, with their jobs on the line.

Mark Stoops Must Turn This Around At Kentucky. But, Will The School Pay The Buyout?

If there seems to be more enthusiasm for the basketball team compared to the product Mark Stoops is putting on the field at Kentucky, that is actually a yearly tradition in Lexington.

The problem is, with Stoops entering his 13th year as the head coach, the Wildcats are in the rearview mirror in terms of competitive teams in the SEC. Coming off a 4-8 season in 2024, there isn’t a lot of hope for Kentucky fans this year, especially when the team is hitching their wagon to quarterback Zach Calzada. Yes, the journeyman who has SEC experience. And, that's not a shot at the transfer quarterback, it's just reality.

While there have been a few early portions of seasons that have garnered hope for Kentucky fans, things usually fall off the tracks down the stretch. By now, it's just a common ingredient in the football fandom recipe.

In reality, I don't know if Mark Stoops has ever gotten over the fact that he was a few hours away from being the head coach at Texas A&M. Add in the fact that there seems to be this perception that Kentucky is spending more rev-share money on basketball than football, and you have a recipe for disaster. But, if the 'Cats have another rough season in Lexington, the question won't center around whether it's time for Stoops to find another job.

Is Kentucky willing to pay Mark Stoops around $40 million to leave? Tough decisions are ahead if this team doesn’t make a bowl game.

Sam Pittman Loves Coaching Arkansas. But, Are The Razorbacks Going To Continue Settling?

It feels like a decade ago when Arkansas went 9-4 in 2021, right? While Sam Pittman is truly one of a kind, his personality can only get him so far in Fayettville.

Remember when I mentioned that schools are not going to wait around until the end of the season to make a decision on the head coach? You can use Arkansas as a prime example when testing this theory in 2025. For the Razorbacks to rebuild their football program into the old scary program that used to haunt teams in the SEC West, it feels as though they need an injection of life, just as John Calipari has done with the basketball program.

The first month of the season will define 2025 for Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks will square-off against Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Memphis and Notre Dame. If they come out of that stretch with a 1-3 record, it might be time for Hunter Yurachek to appoint an interim coach and start looking for their next head coach. As the guys on OutKick's Hot Mic mentioned last week, Jon Gruden would be the type of hire that would have Arkansas fans calling the Hogs in a more profound way.

It's Time For Hugh Freeze To Win At Auburn.

Coming off his second-straight losing season with the Tigers, the pressure is on for Hugh Freeze to start competing again for SEC titles, or at least be in contention for a playoff spot.

The excuses have run dry, no longer being able to point towards recruiting or even the financial aspects of this era in college football. Freeze cannot pull a Billy Napier, and have Duece Knight as a backup plan that would save his job if Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold doesn't work out. The Tigers have receivers, a nice group along the offensive line, and a steady dose of talent on the defensive side.

I had one source recently tell me that it's eight wins or bust for Freeze this season, but I don't know if that would even sit well with the Auburn fans. The Tigers did not take advantage of the situation when Nick Saban retired, specifically kicking the dog while it was down, as Kalen DeBoer tried to figure out how to follow a legend.

Now, the pressure is on to win, and I don't mean making the TaxSlayer Bowl. If Hugh Freeze doesn't at least flirt with the CFP, the Auburn boosters will come up with the $17 million or so to start looking for a new coach.

DJ Lagway Saved Billy Napier In 2024. Pressure Is On Again In Florida

After it looked as though Florida boosters were going to pressure AD Scott Stricklin to fire Billy Napier midway through the 2024 season, the Gators gave fans something to be excited about in the process of surprising teams down the stretch.

And heading into the 2025 season, the fate of Napier lies on the shoulders of quarterback DJ Lagway.

If there ever was a season where Florida could regain that magic, this is it. Enough talent on the defensive side, along with plenty of weapons on offense to help Lagway, has fans in Gainesville expecting a massive turnaround in 2025. Heck, I have Florida ranked 15th in my preseason poll, which is the type of expectation that the Gators should be ready to thrive on.

The problem is that we've seen these types of stories before with other teams in college football. If the wheels somehow come off this 4X4 vehicle in 2025, the Gators' administration is not going to sit by, hoping that it will fix itself. After three seasons, Billy Napier is 19-19 as the head coach. This year, he might only be able to afford to add three or four losses to that overall record, or he'll be looking for a new job.

Even though that fire dimmed towards the end of 2024, all it takes is a little accelerant to have Gainesville engulfed in flames once again. Buckle up.

Honorable Mention

Brent Venables: While Texas is competing for national championships, Oklahoma is treading water in the SEC, as Brent Venables enters his fourth season as the Sooners head coach. Just like the situation in Gainesville, the Sooners' fate hangs on the shoulders of transfer quarterback John Mateer. Don't forget, AD Joe Castiglione is retiring, and you know how these new athletic directors like to bring in their own person for the job.

Jeff Lebby: It's obvious that Mississippi State needs to win a few SEC games this season. But, would the athletic department pull the trigger after year three if he couldn’t? We'll see, but the Bulldogs need a bowl game.

Brian Kelly: The only way LSU decides to move-on from Brian Kelly is if this team just falls flat on their face in 2025, with such high expectations. And even then, it would be a tough call for the Tigers administration. But, not contending for national championships in Baton Rouge will get you fired. So, I'm just slightly throwing it on your radar, though I expect the Tigers to have a big season.

Alright, that's going to do it for the SEC. Next up, we'll take a look at the Big Ten, where there is plenty of room for this same exact conversation with a number of coaches, especially out in Los Angeles.