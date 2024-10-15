College Football Mailbag: DJ Lagway Might Be Saving Billy Napier's Job; UK Conundrum; Ole Miss' Path Forward

I can’t believe we are already at the halfway point of the 2024 season, but there hasn’t been a dull weekend since we started this college football ride in August. Whether it's Ole Miss catching their second loss of the season on the second Saturday of October, the chaos in the Big Ten and SEC, or the dysfunction in Florida, there hasn't been a lack of storylines.

But now we're getting down to the pivotal point of the season, with the first college football playoff poll coming out in a few weeks. For some, the nerves should be setting in, and it's not a good feeling for the fans, as we have seen some teams take a massive tumble. At the same time, we have witnessed some of the best college football games in recent memory, as the past two weeks have produced some thrilling moments.

Now, let's get down to questions that some fans are having about their favorite team, and a number of concerns as we enter the third Saturday of October.

What are your thoughts on Mark Stoops at UK? There is a divide in Big Blue Nation between fans who believe Stoops has them in bowls every year after decades of futility and the program would regress if Stoops left, and fans who think Stoops has hit a ceiling and a fresh start is needed.

—Stephen, Indianapolis

Hey Stephen, appreciate the question. I believe that Mark Stoops would love to be at Texas A&M right now, and that's not a shot at Kentucky. I'm just looking back on the chaos of last season's coaching carousel. I think we are reaching some type of plateau In Lexington. There are just times when schools need to go their separate ways, because I don’t know what else Stoops can do at Kentucky. The Vanderbilt loss wasn't some type of head-scratcher, especially when the Dores were coming in playing their best.

I don’t think the program would take a step back if Stoops left, because what is actually taking a step back. Going to a new year’s day bowl every other year? It's not as if they’re competing for SEC championships on a yearly basis, and it's only going to get harder in this new era of college athletics with revenue sharing for players. Maybe it would be a positive if Kentucky had some fresh blood, but at the same time, Stoops has a done a great job during his tenure, and has given fans some wonderful memories.

Kentucky is not firing Stoops, in-part because they can’t afford it, but also because they feel comfortable with him at the helm. At some point, they have to decide what type of program they want to be, and that includes the boosters and collectives around Lexington.

Are we really not going to be a playoff team after paying to put together a roster that should be in the conversation? I'm mad at the results, but feel there is still a path for my Ole Miss Rebels.

—Marcus, Biloxi, Miss.

Hey Marcus, I can only imagine how frustrated you guys are right now. But, this is college football, and sometimes nothing goes as planned. Yes, Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin put all their eggs in the 2024 basket, and spent the money needed to have a roster that should contend for a national championship. But, there have been way too many instances of the offense stalling, the defense finally breaking at the end of a game and other players not stepping up to the challenge.

I promise you that nobody is more frustrated than the locker room, and the coaching staff. Ole Miss should've beaten LSU, but left so many points on the field in the first half. Obviously, there's still a path to the playoffs, but that means they have to win out. And looking at that schedule, along with how the Rebels have played, that's going to be a tall task. As this season has proved around college football, I won't say they cannot do it, but it's going to take a massive run to end the regular season.

Trey, please explain to me what is happening with the Tennessee offense this season? I wasn’t expecting the defense to lead the way, but here we are. By the way, I'm not complaining, just confused.

—Alexander,Johnson City, Tenn.

I think you're seeing a mixture of just about everything when it comes to the Vols. Over the past three games, it's been a mixture of the offensive line, receivers not getting open, Nico Iamaleava not producing on a consistent basis and play-calling. Each one of those examples has been a problem at some point during the past 12 quarters of football. I understand folks were expecting the same type of offense they witnessed before SEC play began, but there's a few things that have hampered this output.

Everyone thought it would be the offense that garnered headlines this season, but it's been the opposite. For the first time, in a long time, Tennessee finally has a defensive line that can produce on a weekly basis, and enough depth. Now, with linebacker Keenan Pili being lost for the season, the Vols will need someone to step up to the challenge, and be the leader on that side of the ball.

It hasn’t been pretty over the last three weeks, and Alabama is coming to town this weekend. But this season, it doesn't matter how you win, as long as you win. Tennessee has one of the best running backs in the country, in Dylan Sampson, and they’re going to need him against the Tide' on Saturday.

Is Billy Napier going to return next season if DJ Lagway shows signs of greatness, even if we lose the games?

—Timothy, Pensacola, Fla.

After the Gators lost to Texas A&M, I thought it would be in Billy Napier's best interest to get DJ Lagway more playing time, to try and prove to the administration and fans that the future was bright. I hate that it happened this way, with Graham Mertz getting injured and I hope he has a successful recovery. I don’t like being the guy to say that Napier's tenure as the head coach at Florida comes down to a freshman quarterback, but here we are.

There are folks in Gainesville that will tell you that it's over the Napier, no matter what. He's certainly sitting on a very hot seat, and this upcoming stretch of games is not going to help his cause. The Gators play Kentucky, then No.5 Georgia, No.1 Texas, No.8 LSU, No.18 Ole Miss and finish the season with Florida State. That's what we call a murderers' row, and it's not going to get any easier next year.

If DJ Lagway shows signs of greatness, as you put it, then it will be an interesting case study if Florida decides to move on from Billy Napier. The fact is that Florida should always be good enough to play with these teams remaining, and never take a backseat to anybody. The problem is that Napier has put them in the backseat over the last few years, and I don’t see the Gators being front-seat passengers any time in the next two years.

That's a lot to put on DJ Lagway, and if Florida loses, that should be the only thing ‘on the field’ related that should force Scott Stricklin to fire Napier.

Thanks for the questions, keep them coming to Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com and I'll answer them during the week.