Seattle Seahawks May Have Holy Harbinger For Super Bowl Run

It would be wise not to bet against a trend of this divine magnitude.

Trying to predict the outcome of an NFL season is a fool's errand, by and large.

The gap between the best team and the worst team in the league is rarely more than two touchdowns, and just when you think you have everything figured out, a curveball gets thrown, and you have to start back at square one.

This year's playoff field feels as wide open as ever, especially with Kansas City staying home this postseason, so this could truly be anyone's Super Bowl to win.

Luckily for the Seattle Seahawks, they may have some combination of historical precedent and divine intervention on their side.

It turns out that in the last 20 years, the two times a new Pope has been elected, the Seahawks have clinched the number one seed in the NFC and made it to the Super Bowl.

Well, it looks like history is at least starting to repeat itself again, as a new Pope (Leo XIV) was elected in 2025 while Seattle just locked up the NFC North division crown and, with it, a number one seed in the playoffs.

Now, to be clear, we've seen a trend like this get bucked as recently as this year.

If you recall, the Carolina Panthers were supposed to make it to the Super Bowl this year following an Ohio State national championship win and a Jennifer Lopez divorce.

The first two events occurred as needed, but the Panthers were eliminated from postseason play yesterday at the hands of the Tampa Bay Bucs.

I'm not saying this means anything for Seattle's chances at a Lombardi Trophy, because I think the Seahawks have two things going for them that the Panthers don't.

For starters, this Seattle team is legit, and they boast one of the best defenses in the league.

I wouldn't have a problem believing they could win it all this year, Sam Darnold notwithstanding.

The other is the fact that they literally have God on their side. J-Lo getting divorced is interesting and all, but she ain't the Pope, so I have to award the point to the Seahawks here.

All you degenerate gamblers may want to hop on the Seattle hype train, because this feels like destiny.

And if you don't, you'll likely get labeled a heretic, so make the right call.

Talk about a modern twist on Pascal's Wager!