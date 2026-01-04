49ers' George Kittle Responds Accordingly To Reporter's Dumb Question About Seahawks Celebrating Win

The San Francisco 49ers fell at home to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night by a count of 13-3. With their win, the Seahawks captured the NFC North title and the NFC's top seed heading into the postseason. Anyone with an ounce of common sense would recognize the outcome was a cause for celebration for Seattle and a cause for frustration for the 49ers.

That didn't stop one reporter from asking San Francisco tight end George Kittle about the Seahawks taking a moment to celebrate their accomplishments after the game.

The reporter, who was either looking to stir the pot or may simply not understand how sports work, led off his moronic question to Kittle, letting him know that some Seahawks players were dancing and smoking cigars inside the team locker room. Again, the Seahawks won the football game and clinched the division.

The reporter then asked Kittle, an adult and professional athlete in his ninth season in the NFL, if the Seahawks' celebrations offended him in any way.

"I would do the same sh-t. Yeah, I mean what? They won the division," Kittle reminded the reporter. "They got the one seed. They won in a rival stadium. Good for them."

The Seahawks earned the right to celebrate by winning the football game; that's how this whole thing works.

Nevertheless, Kittle deserves some praise for not completely embarrassing the reporter and keeping his cool while answering what will unquestionably be the dumbest question an NFL player is asked this weekend.

With their loss to Seattle, the 49ers will play in a Wild Card matchup next week while Seattle receives a first-round bye in the postseason.