Seattle Kraken May Have Upped Their Jersey Game, And I Didn't Think That Was Possible

It's not their 2024 Winter Classic jersey but it's still very good

Over the last few years, the NHL has been hitting some home runs on the jersey front, and I don't think that's been truer for any team more than the Seattle Kraken.

And, boy, did they just get one of the best-looking third jerseys in the league.

The three most recent expansion teams — the Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, and Utah Mammoth (who are technically considered an expansion team despite being a quasi-relocation of the Arizona Coyotes) — all have some pretty great looks. For my money, though, Seattle is at the top of the heap.

Every jersey they've had has been stellar. From the typical home and away sweaters to their Reverse Retro jersey to their best one of all, their 2024 NHL Winter Classic uniforms.

That nod to the 1917 Seattle Metropolitans — the first US-based team to win the Stanley Cup — is *Chef's kiss.*

I would've liked to have seen the Winter Classic get brought into the regular Kraken rotation, but the team that leads the league in almost getting their mascot mauled by a bear had something else up their sleeve.

And, while it doesn't have the historical significance, it's still really sharp-looking.

The team had put out some teasers that hinted that the new sweater would be dark, and it is. The navy jersey has a really unique striping pattern with light blue stripes that get wider as they get closer to a red stripe just below the elbow.

But the real conversation starter is the logo. It's a different colored version than has been on any previous jersey and appears under normal lights as a white outline of the team's primary logo.

But, when the lights go out, that puppy — as well as the numbers on the back of the jersey — glow green. This makes it one of only a few NHL sweaters that have had a glowing effect.

And, of course, a special jersey calls for a special goalie mask, and Seattle netminder and big F1 guy Joe Daccord has a great one.

This completes a really solid set of sweaters in Seattle… but maybe consider bringing back the Winter Classic sweater, it's just so good.