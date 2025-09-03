Senators, Hurricanes Unveil New Sweaters Ahead Of 2025-26 NHL Season

Now that we're in September, we're just a few weeks away from the start of the NHL preseason and then, of course, the regular season.

Another sign that hockey is getting closer is that on Wednesday, we got a pair of teams dropping new jerseys that they will wear this season.

And, honestly, both look pretty good.

Let's start with the one that I feel like people have been waiting on for years, and that's the Ottawa Senators' red third jersey. Before the team went back to its classic logo and look, its primary jersey was red during the Erik Karlsson years.

Aside from reverse retros or specialty jerseys, there hasn't been a red jersey in regular rotation until this one, and it adds some splashes of gold.

The gold looks to be kind of metallic, like we've seen from Vegas (ironically, they're the NHL's other team whose logo involves a prominent helmet), and that patter in the sleeves is pretty cool looking, although hard to see unless it's in the right light.

I like this, but I must say I was hoping for a return of the "O" logo or the barber pole striping in some capacity.

Something like the 2014 Heritage Classic sweater:

Speaking of jerseys from outdoor games, the Carolina Hurricanes have decided to get some inspiration from one of theirs (the only one).

Only it won't be an alternate jersey, it's the new full-time road jersey.

The team revealed that a white version of their jersey from their 2023 Stadium Series game against the Washington Capitals is returning.

For the last few years, the Canes have had a somewhat unusual uniform set that used three totally different logos. The black home sweater has the hurricane warning flags, the white road sweater says "CANES," while the red alternate has the regular primary logo.

The "CANES" wordmark appears to be dead in favor of that real-colored primary mark, and it's a good change. I wouldn't hate seeing a red version of this take over as the home jersey.

Also, check out the shoulder patches that are a retro university-style version of their mascot, Stormy, while the other is the state flag.

All in all, it's a solid pair of looks that we'll see in action in just a few weeks.