Broncos Coach Sean Payton Says ‘Small-Market’ Comment Was Twisted by Jaguars' Liam Coen

Sean Payton's comments were seemingly innocuous. Not to the Jaguars.

Upbeat Jaguars coach Liam Coen turned a routine pregame comment from Broncos coach Sean Payton into motivation ahead of the showdown at Mile High.

What followed became one of the NFL season's spiciest back-and-forths – and Payton made sure to deliver a final word of his own.

Payton’s comments became rocket fuel for Jacksonville, which rolled into Denver on Sunday and stunned the Broncos 34-20.

Previewing the matchup, Payton referred to the surging Jaguars as a "smaller market" team while piling on compliments.

"As you look at them and you watch the tape, it’s a smaller market, but you see a real good team," Payton said.

The intent was praise. Jacksonville entered at 10-4, quietly controlling the AFC South and flying under the national radar. But Coen saw an opening and shot through it like an MJD scamper.

Payton’s quote was plastered across the Jaguars’ locker room, and after the win, Jacksonville celebrated to "Belt to a**" chants. Coen then twisted the knife in his postgame remarks.

"Just thankful that a small-market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done," he said.

The Jaguars dominated in Denver, snapping the Broncos’ 11-game win streak, improving to 11-4, and staying squarely in the AFC playoff chase.

On Monday, speaking to reporters about Coen's chest-puffing, Payton addressed the situation head-on. No bitterness – just clarity, respect, and a knowing nod to gamesmanship.

"It was very complimentary and those guys are playing outstanding football," Payton said.

"That topic came up strictly because, hey, not enough of the country has seen how good these guys are playing. . . . The point is though, listen, that was a good job by Liam. He was looking for a rallying cry.

"Obviously, if you were listening to the press conference, the intention was strictly, ‘Hey, quietly these guys are sitting here right near the top of the AFC, they’re ready to win their division.’ I spent 16 years at a small market. It was just a way for a coach to take it and use it to his advantage."

Payton, who won a Super Bowl in "small market" New Orleans, tipped his cap to Coen while standing firm that his words were twisted.

The exchange added spice to an already chaotic AFC race, and both sidelines are already eyeing a potential playoff rematch.

