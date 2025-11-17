Seahawks Unleash NSFW Defense Of Sam Darnold After QB Throws Four Interceptions

Ernest Jones IV tells critics to 'f-ck you' after quarterback's meltdown game against Rams

Sam Darnold on Sunday had a meltdown game by throwing four interceptions that helped cost the Seattle Seahawks the game against the Los Angeles Rams. And afterward, the quarterback launched into a verbal self-flaggelation session in his attempt to be accountable.

But that's not the news.

We're used to Darnold struggling against the Rams.

And we're used to Darnold beating himself up in a post-game press conference after the Rams beat him.

Ernest Jones To Darnold's Defense

The news is what happened afterward when teammate Ernest Jones IV, who was standing off to the side, had his turn at the podium.

That's when Jones launched into perhaps the most unapologetic defense of a teammate I've seen in a long time.

And, yes, it was filled with profanity. It was so laced with F-words that the Seahawks posted an edited version on X before posting the uncensored version later.

But both got the message across.

"Sam's been ballin'," Jones said. "If we want to try to define Sam by this game, Sam's had us in every f-cking game. So, for him to sit there and say, ‘That’s my fault," no it's not. It was plays that defensively we could have made … opportunities where we could have got better stops.

"It's football, man. He's our quarterback. We got his back, and if you've got anything to say, quite frankly, f-ck you."

Darnold Has Shrunk In Big Games

Alrightie, then.

So, one assumes this makes Darnold feel better for delivering a stinker of a game in which he threw a season-high number of interceptions and posted a season-low 45.5 passer rating.

But the truth is that if Darnold has shown he can play well in many games – an improvement from his days with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers – he has not yet proven he can play well in big games.

He played poorly against the Lions last season with the NFC North title at stake in the regular-season finale. Then he played poorly the next week in the season-ending playoff loss to the Rams.

So his self-evaluation was fair in that context, regardless of his teammate's colorful support.

Darnold: Turnovers ‘Self-Inflicted’

Darnold called his turnovers "self-inflicted" problems that he needs to learn from, with the lesson being to throw the ball away when no good options exist.

"… Yeah, obviously, like I said, can't turn the ball over as much as I did today," Darnold told reporters. "You know, I'll learn from it, watch the tape, grow from it. You got to give credit to, you know, the Rams, obviously. They're a really good defense, really good team.

"But, yeah, you, I got to be better personally."

Darnold should be careful repeating such talk in front of Jones.

Or, quite frankly, (bleep) him.