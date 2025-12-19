Seahawks Stun Rams With Wild 2-Point Conversion To Clinch Playoff Spot

Seattle’s flawless 3-for-3 run on two-point conversions became the turning point that unraveled the Rams’ night.

SEA-ing is believing.

Thursday night belonged to the Seattle Seahawks, who erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit and stunned the Los Angeles Rams, 38-37, in a cinematic overtime finish. The Rams looked firmly in control for most of the night until everything changed in the final frame.

Trailing 30-14, Seattle jolted awake after return man Rashid Shaheed housed a punt, and the Seahawks offense followed with a series of clutch two-point conversions that flipped all momentum.

That was followed by an absurd (but successful) two-point conversion where Sam Darnold threw a backward pass that bounced into the end zone.

Zach Charbonnet, who looked just as confused as the Rams defense, scooped up the live ball for a successful conversion.

The comeback was legendary, even if Al Michaels called the action with the raw energy of an expired Duracell battery.

An annoyed Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game that he'd never seen a play like that.

McVay also modestly criticized the officials for not ‘clarifying’ their decision after initially ruling the two-point conversion unsuccessful.

Seattle's offense went a perfect 3-for-3 on two-point conversions on Thursday night, including the walk-off toss to AJ Barner in OT to seal the win.

Sam Darnold led the charge despite two early interceptions. Seattle’s offense was automatic late and scored on its final five possessions. While Darnold finished with 270 yards (and 2 TDs), Matthew Stafford put up video game numbers in the loss with 457 yards and 3 TDs.

Their defense also barely survived a 225-yard performance by Puka Nacua, who mercifully kept his celebrations "cancellation-free" after a rough week in the headlines.

Ultimately, McVay’s offense couldn't keep up with Darnold and failed to get Nacua a single catch in the second or third quarters.

Seattle and its fans can thank that monstrous second half for helping them clinch a playoff spot and the NFC's top seed.

