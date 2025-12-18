Puka Nacua Promised To Use Antisemitic Trope In TD Celebration — Backtracks After Outraged Response

Puka Nacua is claiming ignorance.

Hours after the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver came under scrutiny from the NFL and the Los Angeles Rams, and became the target of withering – and understandable – criticism by the media and politicians for practicing a concocted dance that includes an antisemitic trope during an internet influencer's livestream broadcast, Nacua offered an explanation on his Instagram account.

Nacua Claims Ignorance Of His Actions

"I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people," Nacua wrote on his Instagram account.

The fact is he offended a lot of people and everything he said he doesn't stand for, well, it looked like he stood for after witnessing his actions on the livestream.

And it got worse after he promised to perform the concocted dance during Thursday night's game in which the Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks and perhaps other games as well.

Nacua Promised Antisemitic Dance

Nacua promised controversial internet streamer and Youtube personality Adin Ross to use the dance as a touchdown celebration after Ross taught Nacua the moves which the wide receiver repeated.

OutKick contacted the NFL, the Rams, and a Nacua representative and none of them provided answers as to whether Nacua is subject to a team or league suspension, a fine, or any other punishment. The NFL did release a statement.

"The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual," the league said in the statement. "The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society."

It is also unclear whether the receiver has been warned not to use the dance in a game, although it is pretty obvious following his apology that's not the direction he's likely to take.

One source told OutKick earlier that he did not believe Nacua was aware of the stereotypical ramifications of the so-called dance when he went on the livestream.

Withering Criticism From A Politician

The dance Ross taught an apparently unwitting Nacua recreates the "Covetous Jew," the "Happy Merchant," or "Greedy Jew" stereotype drawings that date back centuries and were used to varying degrees in Nazi Germany and even Russia before and during World War II.

The Anti-Defamation League website says "The Happy Merchant has become nearly ubiquitous in modern online white supremacist and antisemitic iconography."

Even if Nacua was indeed ignorant about what he was actually participating in on the livestream, he got some pointed criticism for his actions.

Even woke politicians in California are calling him out, as Rep. Eric Swalwell (D) did on X. Swalwell demanded Nacua apologize or be released by the Rams.

One Way Nacua Controversy Gets Worst

So, all of this was bad on multiple levels.

And it all came mere days after the Bondi Beach terror attack on Jews in Australia. Casualty figures from that attack include 15 people killed and 42 injured. In stark contrast to Nacua's apparent ignorance about his actions, the New England Patriots held a pregame ceremony for the victims killed during the Hanukkah celebration.

The Nacua family is also in legal trouble this week.

Samson Nacua, the wide receiver's brother, was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a Los Angeles Lakers player's SUV.

All of that and we now know Nacua had to invest time hours before a Thursday night game crafting an apology instead preparing for the game.