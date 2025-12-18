Rams Star Puka Nacua’s Brother Busted Over Alleged Grand Theft Auto in LA

Had Nacua messed with LeBron, Rich Paul’s team would’ve thrown him in a gulag by Sunday breakfast.

PublishedUpdated

Rams star wideout Puka Nacua is wrapped up in another bad headline brought by his older brother, Samson Nacua, who was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a Lakers player's SUV. 

More family trouble for the Nacuas. 

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MAY 24: Samson Nacua #86 of Michigan Panthers warms up prior to a game against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on May 24, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/UFL/Getty Images)

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (first reported by NBC Los Angeles), Samson Nacua was identified and arrested as one of two men who allegedly took Lakers forward Adou Thiero’s vehicle … an ordeal Thiero surely could’ve done without. 

The SUV was tracked to the One Hotel in West Hollywood, where authorities arrested Samson and 27-year-old Trey Rose.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a catch during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images)

They could face charges for taking a vehicle without permission, a crime that can carry fines or even jail time in California.

Samson plays for the Michigan Panthers in the United Football League. Samson made brief NFL stops on the practice squads for the Colts (2022) and Saints (2024).

He last made headlines in August after being caught on video exchanging words with a fan following his Michigan Panthers’ 32-27 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks. After enough smack talk, Nacua reached up and slapped the fan. The UFL suspended him for the incident.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela