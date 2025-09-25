Seahawks Kicker Rips Smelling Salts Before Scoring Game-Winning Kick

Jason Myers was 🔒'd in!

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is a grown man!

The 34-year-old vet was called on for a game-winning field goal against the Arizona Cardinals in primetime.

As the Thursday Night Football cameras trailed his march to the spot, Myers lit up the broadcast by tearing into smelling salts — a savage little chemical jolt, a factory reset for the nervous system — before squaring up for the ‘all-or-nothing’ kick.

He got zapped, drilled the 52-yarder, and the Seahawks sealed a 23-20 win over the Cardinals.

Thursday night belonged to primetime Myers.

WATCH:

One fan shared on X: "Knew the game-winner was good when Jason Myers started RIPPING smelling salts."

Another reaction added, "Absolute animal."

NFL players love smelling salts — a sideline staple used to jolt the senses.

The NFL recently updated its guidelines, stopping short of a ban but prohibiting teams from supplying them.

READ: NFL Smelling Salts 'Ban' Gets Clarification: Sniffing Own Supply Is A-OK!

Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle even joked he’d retire if the league ever outlawed them.

Thursday night’s matchup started as a slog until Arizona clawed back from a two-score deficit.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals tied the game at 20 and tried to run down the clock to keep Sam Darnold from a late drive.

But Murray left 28 seconds, and Darnold marched down the field to set up Myers from 52 yards.

Myers, fresh off an earlier miss, locked in and finished 3-of-4 on the night.

Seattle improved to 3-1 while Arizona dropped to 2-2.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela