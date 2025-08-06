NFL Smelling Salts 'Ban' Gets Clarification: Sniffing Own Supply Is A-OK!

The NFL stirred up some drama after word of a ‘ban’ on smelling salts had players ready to retire.

George Kittle, the 49ers’ tight end and smelling salts junkie, dropped the bombshell earlier this week, revealing the league sent out a memo that seemed to outlaw the ‘pick-me-up’ salts.

Guys like Baker Mayfield and Lavonte David (speaking to Kay Adams) aired their grievances over the rule change in a wave of complaints.

To quell the uprising over this locker room staple, the NFL Players Association stepped in with a fast clarification of the new rule.

On Wednesday, via the AP, they clarified that players can still BYO smelling salts — teams just can’t be the ones handing them out like pregame candy.

The NFLPA memo laid it out: "We’re aware of the league’s Tuesday memo on smelling salts and ammonia capsules. Nobody looped us in before it dropped. To be clear, this isn’t a ban on players using them; it just stops teams from playing supplier. The NFL confirmed as much."

Ongoing debates within NFL circles discuss whether these ammonia hits are a game-changer or just a spicy placebo.

As OutKick previously wrote, Kittle’s gripe set off a tidal wave of player complaints, and Kittle himself was half-joking that the ‘ban’ had him eyeing retirement.

"I’m just here to vent," Kittle said, leaning into the mic. "We got a memo today that smelling salts and ammonia packets are apparently illegal in the NFL now. I’ve been spiraling all day."

Kittle’s panic attack is over … the NFL’s not snatching smelling salts, just stopping teams from playing dealer.

