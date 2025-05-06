Pristine Professional Tournament Heads To Donald Trump Owned Golf Course Later This Year In Surprise Move

While President Donald Trump has made it clear in recent years that he would like to bring The Open back to Turnberry, the Scottish golf course he owns, he will have to settle for a non-major event coming to another one of his golf courses for now.

The DP World Tour announced on Tuesday that the Scottish Championship will be held at Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, which will carry a purse of $2.75 million. The course played host to the PGA Seniors Championship in 2024, but this will mark the first time a regular DP World Tour event will be contested at the course.

The DP World Tour’s website previously listed an ‘unnamed European event’ beginning on August 7 – a date that had previously been set for the now-canceled Czech Masters. The new event set for Aberdeen will clash with the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Chicago.

"We are honoured to host the Scottish Championship on the DP World Tour at our iconic property," Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said in a statement. "2025 is an incredible year for Trump International, Scotland, as we proudly welcome two world-class tournaments and celebrate the highly anticipated grand opening of our new championship links course. This significant milestone reflects the hard work of our team and is a true testament to the exceptional golf and hospitality we deliver in Scotland."

A DP World Tour event will not draw as much attention to the Trump-owned property as an Open Championship, of course, but it could serve as a test as far as reactions go in regards to the major championship potentially returning to Turnberry at a later date.

The Open has not been played at Trump Turnberry since 2009, but the R&A, the golf governing body that runs the major championship, appears to be willing to see the President's course added back to the rotation.

R&A chief executive Mark Darbon explained just last month that "we'd love to be back" at Turnberry while explaining that it is the logistics of hosting an Open that is the largest hurdle.

"At Turnberry, there are definitely some logistical and commercial challenges that we face around the road, rail and accommodation infrastructure," Darbon explained. "We're doing some feasibility work around what it would look like to return to that venue and the investment that it would require."

Just more than 120,000 people attended the 2009 Open at Turnberry, which is a tiny number compared to the 280,000 people expected to turn up for this year's Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.