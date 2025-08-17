Scottie Scheffler Ripped Out Robert MacIntyre's Soul With Insane Shot To Win BMW Championship

Robert MacIntyre entered the final round of the BMW Championship, the second event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs, with a four-shot lead. The problem is that the man chasing him was Scottie Scheffler.

The pair played together Saturday and MacIntyre held his own, finishing just one shot worse than Scheffler on the day, which allowed him to take a big lead into the final round. But outlasting Sunday Scottie (is it too early to start calling him that?) is an entirely different beast. Bobby Mac, as he's known, found out the hard way.

Scheffler Puts on the Pressure

The pressure got to MacIntyre early, and the Scotsman made three bogeys on the first five holes after making three bogeys in the first three rounds combined. Scheffler, as he often does, upped the pressure at every turn. While MacIntyre was giving shots back, Scheffler was picking them up.

Scheffler went one-under over those first five holes, and just like that found himself tied at the top of the leaderboard. It took him fewer than one-third of the round to erase a four-shot deficit.

Two holes later, Scheffler took the lead.

Bobby Mac Fights to Stay in Contention

Credit to MacIntyre, though, who didn't completely wilt under the weight of Scheffler's massive shadow. The 29-year-old from Scotland steadied the ship and posted seven consecutive pars – including a few testy par putts – to keep himself within shouting distance.

RELATED: Rickie Fowler Misses PGA Tour Championship In Heartbreaking Fashion

Unbelievably, Scheffler actually suffered a massive hiccup coming down the stretch, missing a par putt inside three feet that kept MacIntyre alive.

Scheffler’s Defining Moment on 17

Going into the difficult par-3 17th hole, Scheffler had a one-shot lead, but both players missed the green. It appeared that Scheffler was in a worse spot than MacIntyre, but that's when he reminded everyone that he's the best player on the planet.

You could practically see MacIntyre's soul leaving his body when that chip went in. Sitting in the rough, over 80 feet from the hole, MacIntyre was already thinking that it was very possible Scheffler could make a bogey, and they would head to the final hole in a tie.

Instead, Scheffler extended his lead to two shots and that was all she wrote. The world number one made a ho-hum par on the 72nd hole to win the BMW Championship.

Scheffler heads into the Tour Championship as the No. 1 ranked player in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings, obviously, and is the heavy favorite to win the event for the second straight season.